Gering, Mitchell win wrestling titles in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - The Gering boys and Mitchell girls wrestling teams captured the championships of the Bridgeport-Sidney Invitational held Saturday in Bridgeport.
Six Bulldogs stood on top of the medal stand as individual champions for the Gering boys. Winning titles for the Bulldogs were Ashton Dane at 106 pounds, Isaiah Murillo at 113, Albert Stone at 138, Keenan Allen at 152, Jacob Awiszus at 182, and Collin Schwartzkopf at 220. Murillo and Awiszus both improved their season records to 8-0.
Earning a second-place finish for Gering was Sam Rocheleau at 285, while Braden Hakert at 145 and Taydon Gorsuch at 195 both finished third.
The Gering boys piled up a winning team score of 283 points. Burns/Pine Bluffs finished a distant second with 152 and Sidney followed in third with 130. Bridgeport earned a sixth-place finish with 116.5, Mitchell was seventh with 115 and Alliance ended eighth with 97.
Four other local wrestlers earned individual titles. They were Alliance’s Tory Picket Pin at 120, Sidney’s Austin Munier at 126, Sioux County’s Mike Sanderson at 170, and Mitchell’s Daniel Thomas at 285.
The Bridgeport boys were led by four second-place finishers. They included Harrison Barnette at 126, Chase McGrath at 132, Steven Menke at 160, and Curtis Jackson at 170.
A pair of grapplers placed second individually for the Mitchell boys. They were TC Hughson at 113 and Cael Peters at 182.
In the girls’ division of the tournament, Mitchell finished on top with a team score of 48. Sidney followed in second with 44 and Bridgeport finished fourth with 41.
A pair of Mitchell girls claimed individual titles to lead the Tigers. They were Audrey Morris at 114 pounds and Kyliah Engledow at 185. Finishing second for the Tigers was Emma Pester at 126.
Sidney also finished with a pair of individual champions. Finishing first for the Red Raiders were Jadyn Cottam at 107 and Ciena McKenzie at 126.
Two Bridgeport girls earned runner-up finishes individually. They were Paige Dalimata at 114 and Hayden Marks at 152.
A total of 16 schools competed in the tournament.