Gering, Mitchell win wrestling titles in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - The Gering boys and Mitchell girls wrestling teams captured the championships of the Bridgeport-Sidney Invitational held Saturday in Bridgeport.

Six Bulldogs stood on top of the medal stand as individual champions for the Gering boys. Winning titles for the Bulldogs were Ashton Dane at 106 pounds, Isaiah Murillo at 113, Albert Stone at 138, Keenan Allen at 152, Jacob Awiszus at 182, and Collin Schwartzkopf at 220. Murillo and Awiszus both improved their season records to 8-0.

Earning a second-place finish for Gering was Sam Rocheleau at 285, while Braden Hakert at 145 and Taydon Gorsuch at 195 both finished third.

The Gering boys piled up a winning team score of 283 points. Burns/Pine Bluffs finished a distant second with 152 and Sidney followed in third with 130. Bridgeport earned a sixth-place finish with 116.5, Mitchell was seventh with 115 and Alliance ended eighth with 97.

Four other local wrestlers earned individual titles. They were Alliance’s Tory Picket Pin at 120, Sidney’s Austin Munier at 126, Sioux County’s Mike Sanderson at 170, and Mitchell’s Daniel Thomas at 285.