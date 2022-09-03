Gering opens new courts at Scottsbluff Invite

On Friday, Sept. 2, several area teams as well as those from Wyoming and North Platte gathered in Scottsbluff and Gering for the Scottsbluff tennis invite, marking the first event held at the new Gering Tennis Courts.

The Bearcats took the team title in the event with a score of 50, with Thunder Basin coming in second with a score of 44, North Platte with 36, Gering with 22, Alliance with 20 and Campbell County with 10.

The Bearcats saw a bounce-back after losing to North Platte in a dual the day before.

“We dropped a 5-7 dual loss to North Platte on Thursday evening and there were some questions about mental toughness and focus," Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said. "Those questions were answered today and both Barrett and Kian reversed the results from that dual with wins over North Platte at both singles positions. I was particularly proud of how they made tactical adjustments and brought more focus to the process of playing today.”

The Bearcats young core of players played cleanly throughout almost the entire day.

"We were very pleasantly surprised at the performance of our team at our home invite. This is a young team and we knew it would be a development and building season...but they came out with some real competitive fire today and picked up wins that I did not expect. The Bearcats won 17 of the 20 total matches including a 10-0 sweep in singles for No. 1 Barrett Frank and No. 2 Kian Blomstedt,” Emerick said.

One player in the Bearcats lineup was Oliver Carpenter, who was not slated to be playing in the invite at the beginning of the day.

“Oliver was not in the lineup until about 15 minutes before the matches started, and he stepped up in a big way and him and Joey (Escamilla) had a great day. We knew he was a great player and will be on for us for a long time,” Scottsbluff assistant coach Hannah Liptac said.

The Gering Bulldogs came out and put in a solid performance in the event that christened their newly built tennis courts.

“It was fantastic. The other day we had a party with the boys and girls and the parents, and the committee that raised it all, we had a blast, Darren (Emerick) and I always discussed about how we wanted eight beautiful courts to play on, these courts are everything I asked for,” Gering Coach Ron Swank said.

Gering also had solid performances down the board.

“We did great today, Noah Macias got a couple wins, could have had three but lost a tiebreaker, Isaiah (Murillo) play really well, we had a substitute help win doubles today, Wyatt Soule, our senior who just started stepped in went in, they gained all day and got better as the day went along,” Swank said.

Another local team, Alliance, was able to get their first invite of the season under their belt and look to build momentum throughout the season.

“I feel pretty good about where we are. There were a couple spots I think we should have played better, but I know our guys haven’t played a lot of competition and we’re missing a varsity player. He comes back, and when we get another invite, I think we can be really competitive,” Alliance Coach Scott Mills said.

The Bearcats will travel east, along with Alliance and Gering for the North Platte on Sept. 9.