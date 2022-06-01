Gering PVC blanks Sidney

Dalton Wiese and Carter Reisig combined on a 2-hitter while striking out 11 in helping the Gering Platte Valley Companies Senior Legion baseball team capture an 8-0 win over Sidney in five innings Wednesday evening at Oregon Trail Park.

Gering coach Travis Gable said that his team started strong and then relaxed before coming back to get the run-ruled win in five innings.

“We had a quick start and that is what we have talked about all week is to jump up early and playing with a sense of urgency,” Gable said. “I was glad to see that, but then we kind of relaxed for a few innings and took it easy. We then came back in the last inning and scored the three that we needed. I think we need to play with a little bit more of a sense of urgency for all five, six or seven innings and keep improving every day.”

That was the key in the game. Gering played strong offensively in the first inning where they plated five runs. After that, the bats went stagnant for three innings.

“The guys got comfortable. Dalton was pitching well and then Reisig came in and pitched well,” Gable said. “I think they got too comfortable and relaxed too much. We have to learn to play with that urgency and keep the foot on the gas.”

Sidney started off well as they got the first two batters on base as Austin Wolfe walked and Ryder Bayne recorded a single. Wiese, who started, settled down and got the next three batters to strikeout.

Gering’s plate appearance in the first saw PVC plate five runs on five hits. Jackson Howard led off with a single and scored on a Tristan Stauch double. Stauch came in to score on a double by Tyler Garrett. After Reisig was hit by a pitch, Mason Gaudreault doubled in Garrett and Reisig for a 4-0 lead. Gaudreault would later score on a passed ball to make it 5-0.

Neither team scored in the second, third or fourth innings. The fifth saw Gering score the final three runs. Howard led off with a 4-pitch walk followed by Stauch getting a single. Wiese then ripped a triple that the speedy Wiese almost caught Stauch at third base to score two runs. Stauch, however, had to hold up a little to see if the ball was going to be caught or not and when the ball fell and rolled to the right field fence, Stauch had to put on the afterburner to avoid Wiese from passing him.

Wiese would come in to score the game-ending run on a sacrifice fly by Reisig for the win.

Sidney had just two hits from Bayne and Wolfe.

Gering finished with six hits. Stauch had two hits with a double and two runs scored. Wiese had a triple with two RBIs. Gaudreault also had a double with two RBIs, while Howard scored two runs.

Wiese went three innings in allowing just two hits and striking out seven and walking one. Reisig went two innings in striking out four.

Gable said scoring runners when in scoring position was something that Gering has been working on.

“Something we have been working on and stressing is runners at third base with less than two outs and getting the job done and scoring those runs,” Gable said. “We pushed a couple balls to the right side there and got job done there to end the game.”

Gering will be off until Saturday when they head to the Chadron Woodbat Tournament. Gable said it will be a good test.

“It will be interesting,” Gable said. “It will change their approach at the plate a little bit this weekend. But, it will be a fun weekend and we are excited about it.”

Junior Game

Sidney 001 11 – 3 3 4

Gering B&C (10)20 0x – 12 11 1

WP – Barron Williams; LP – Ryder Bayne.

2B – Gering (Kelan Dunn, Ethan Prokop).

3B – Sidney (Ryder Bayne).

Senior Game

Sidney 000 00 – 0 2 0

Gering PVC 500 03 – 8 6 1

WP – Dalton Wiese; LP – Patrick McCartney; S – Carter Reisig.

2B – Gering (Tristan Stauch, Tyler Garrett, Mason Gaudreault).

3B – Gering (Dalton Wiese).