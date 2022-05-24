Gering PVC cruises to win over Sidney

On Tuesday, Gering Platte Valley Companies defeated the Sidney Legion team 11-0 in Sidney.

The game started off scoreless through the first inning, although at the start of the second, Gering went on a scoring run to bring in runs on three consecutive plays with Carter Reisig, Ryan Johnston, and Mason Brumbaugh all scoring.

The game went through two more scoreless innings before Gering went on another scoring run and ending the scoring for the night. Mason Gaudreault was the next to score, scoring on a passed ball. Tyler Garrett scored twice in the inning, once on a wild pitch and again on a walk. The game went on for two more innings with no more scoring.

On the mound was Dalton Wiese, who pitched five innings in total with seven strikeouts, allowing only two hits and two walks.

The only two Sidney players to tally hits were Blaine Russell and Rhyder Bayne.

Gering will be back in action against Alliance at home on Wednesday, May 25, and Sidney will play again in Bridgeport also May 25.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

