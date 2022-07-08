Gering PVC falls in doubleheader to Casper

The Gering PVC team hosted the Casper Post 2 Drillers on Friday for a pair of games and even though PVC started strong in both games, they ultimately fell 12-4 and 10-8.

PVC held Casper in the first inning to no runs with runners on base and in the bottom of the inning, Gering started with a bang, scoring four.

Jackson Howard started with a double before a Carter Reisig walk but runners at first and second. The next batter was where PVC started scoring their four runs. Starting pitcher Dalton Wiese hit a 3-run home run over the right field fence.

Tyler Garrett then walked, a Tristan Strauch ground out moved Garrett into scoring position and then a Chris Bliss single brought the run in. This would be all Gering could get as Casper scored in four of the next six innings.

"We just laid down after that first inning," coach Travis Gable said. “We came out hot that first inning and then rolled over. Maybe the guys thought they had the game won, I don’t know but they need to be more consistent inning after inning, putting runs on the board and that didn’t happen today.”

The Drillers scored two runs on a single with bases loaded and two outs in the top of the third. Another run would come in on a single to center field before a walk tied the game at 4-4.

Casper took its first lead of the game in the top of the fourth on a throwing error by Garrett trying to get a double play.

The Drillers held PVC the rest of the game while scoring six in the sixth inning and one in the seventh on a home run to get the 12-4 win.

Three pitches were utilized in the loss. Wiese started the game going 4.2 innings in giving up six hits, five runs (four earned) and five walks while recording five strikeouts. Reisig went the next inning and gave up three hits, six runs (two earned), four walks and one strikeout. Ryan Johnston finished the game, giving up one hit and one run.

"We struggled pitching today. I think we walked nine guys throughout the game and that’s hard to win a game when you are putting a guy on every inning or multiple guys every inning," Gable said. So against a good team like Casper, we need to keep the walks to a minimum.”

The Drillers got on the board first in game two on a ground out before Gering, just like the first game, scored four runs in their first opportunity. With the bases loaded, the first two runs came in on a Garrett single before Wiese scored on a passed ball. The final run scored on a Bliss fly out.

Casper scored two to cut the lead to 4-3 while holding Gering scoreless in the second inning. The Drillers took the lead in the third on an error and single.

Neither team could get a run across in the fourth and while one Casper run came in during the top of the fifth, Gering exploded for another four to take an 8-6 lead in the bottom of the inning.

Reisig reached on a single and Wiese on a double before a passed ball brought Reisig in and a Garrett single tied the game at 6-6. Strauch tripled to bring Garrett in and then an error on a Mason Gaudreault hit brought Strauch in to score.

Casper would seal the game in the seventh by scoring four runs and then holding Gering for the 10-8 final score.

Howard pitched 6.2 innings, giving up 10 hits, 10 runs (1 earned), five walks, and one walk. Johnston pitched the last out of the game.

PVC’s next game will be on the road against the Buckley Bombers on Monday, July 11 before their next home game on Wednesday, July 13 against North Platte.

“We just need to come out and be more consistent inning after inning. We need to get guys on and move them around,” Gable said. “We’ve got to be better at situational hitting and we’ve got to play defense.”

Game 1

CSPR 004 106 1 - 12 10 0

PVC 400 000 0 - 4 5 3

LP-Dalton Wiese

2B-Jackson Howard, Tristan Strauch

HR-Dalton Wiese

Game 2

CSPR 122 010 4 - 10 10 2

PVC 400 040 0 - 8 9 5

LP-Jackson Howard

2B-Dalton Wiese

3B-Tristan Strauch