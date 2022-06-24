Gering PVC Splits with Casper

The Gering Platte Valley Companies Seniors traveled to Casper to face the Oilers in a doubleheader, falling in the first game 9-3, and winning the second 14-8.

PVC was on the board first in the top of the first inning with a single from Carter Reisig that brought in Jackson Howard.

After holding the Oilers scoreless in the bottom of the first, then going scoreless themselves in the top of the second. Casper pulled even in the bottom of the second and took the lead later in the inning.

PVC wouldn’t put another run on the board until the top of the fifth inning when Reisig doubled, bringing in Dalton Wiese. Later in the inning, Chris Bliss singled to bring in Reisig, but PVC was unable to pull even in the games remaining innings, eventually losing the first game of the doubleheader.

The second game was a closer one for PVC, the seniors started the game scoring two runs. Reisig singled, bringing Howard in, then Tyler Garrett recorded a double bringing Reisig in. With Ryan Johnston on the mound to start the game, the Oilers would even the score in the bottom of the inning.

After a scoreless second inning for both teams, PVC came out and put up six runs in the top of the third. The scoring run was kicked off by Garrett, who hit a single to bring in Reisig. After Bliss walked, Barron Williams brought in Garrett. PVC scored again when Bliss came in off of an error and then a single from Howard brought in Williams.

PVC kept scoring, with an error allowing Mason Brumbaugh to come in, and was rounded out with a double by Wiese, which brought in Howard.

PVC would allow Casper to bring the game to within a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but were able to reinforce their lead in the top of the fifth with a wild pitch that allowed Howard and Isaiah Murillo to score. Then off of a fly out from Garrett, Gaudreault was able to score after tagging up. The inning ended with Reisig scoring on a passed ball right before Bliss struck out to end the inning.

The teams would not score in the sixth inning, but PVC would broaden their lead with a fly out from Garrett that brought in Gaudreault after tagging up, the subsequent batter, Bliss, hit a single that brought in Wiese.

The PVC Seniors were able to hold off the Oilers in the last half inning taking the win.

Game 1

PLTV 100;00200 - 371

CSPR 021330x - 9132

LP - Carter Reisig

2B - Carter Reisig

Game 2

PLTV 2060402 - 10 13 2

CSPR 200 510 0 - 8 11 4

WP - Ryan Johnston

2B - Carter Reisig, Chris Bliss, Jackson Howard 2, Dalton Wiese, Tyler Garrett

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.