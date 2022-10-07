Gering runners show out in regular season closer

In one of the last regular season meets of the year, Gering runners were among the top runners at the new course at Hillside Golf Course.

Faced with the new course layout, the girls were the first to take on the new course, with Gering’s Maddie Seiler taking the top spot with a time of 19:13, finishing 47 seconds clear of teammate Jadyn Scott in second place, who ran a time of 20:00.

“I didn’t know how I was going to run coming onto this course, I was just going to try to run as fast as I could,” Seiler said. “It didn’t end up happening, I didn’t run a PR, I had a migraine around the last mile, but I just wanted to finish strong, and my team ran well also.”

The team was also excited to take the top two spots in the girls race as well.

“It was great, Jadyn and the whole team have been working really hard. At the end of the year, we usually look a lot better than at the beginning because that’s how we train, we just keep getting faster and faster,” Seiler said.

Along with Seiler and Scott, Demi Seelhoff Ulrich and Jenna Davis took ninth and 10th, respectively. This helped Gering tie for the team title with North Platte as each school finished with 18 points apiece.

Other finishers included Leyton’s Axi Benish finishing in fourth, Chadron’s Kailee Webster in 14th, and Alliance’s Miara Richey in 15th.

In the boys race, North Platte’s Aiden Hawks took the top spot with a time of 17:05 from teammate Quade Lowe, and coming in third and fourth were Gering’s Nathan Seiler and Axton Stone.

For the boys, North Platte’s Rian Teets came in fifth, Garden County’s Zeke Christiansen finished in sixth, North Platte’s Gabe Jenny finished in seventh, Gering’s Eli Marez in eighth, Alliance’s Benjamin Cassatt-Reina in ninth, and rounding out the top 10 was North Platte’s Luke Tegtmeier.

The team title was won by North Platte with 15 points as Gering was close behind with 26.

Other finishers were Garden County’s Nate Billey in 14th, Crawford’s Ty Brady in 15th, Chadron’s Zander Rust in 17th, Alliance’s Mario Rodriguez in 19th, and Scottsbluff’s Thompson Bastron in 21st.

The Gering teams came out and had good performances in both of the races to finish the regular season.

“I felt like we did what we wanted to do. We’re getting ready for districts and a lot of teams start to consider injuries and getting rested up, but I’m glad we stuck to our routine and put out a good effort and that was all we wanted to do,” Gering coach Rick Marez said.

With their outstanding team and individual performances on Thursday, the Gering runners are ready for the upcoming district meet.

“I think we’re ready for districts, we were missing a couple of key runners from injury that are back,” Marez said. “I was teasing Maddie that it’s time to get serious, we’ve had a lot of fun and we do a lot of different things each week and try different strategies, now we got to pick one and go with it.”

The Gering runners also enjoyed the new challenge of the Hillside course being host to the Sidney cross country invite for the first time.

“I like the new layout because it’s really fan friendly. One thing that Donna (Weideburg) does a great job of is look out for families and kids that need some help. I like the atmosphere and it's always a great place to end the season,” Marez said.

Putting together the new layout was Sidney Redd Raiders coach Donna Weideburg.

“I’m always trying to make the course bigger, better and bolder, and there might be some next year, but there won’t be a lot, cause I think this is right on the money. This is a great meet that so many kids do well at, and that’s what it’s all about,” Weideburg said.

The teams will be back for districts on Oct. 13, hoping to punch their tickets to the state meet in Kearney either individually by placing in the top 15 or being in the top two teams in each district. Scottsbluff and Gering will be in Class B-4 Districts in Lexington, while Alliance, Chadron, Mitchell, and Sidney will be in Ogallala for Class C-5 districts.