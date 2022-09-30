Gering’s defense shutouts Lexington 14-0

The Gering football team hosted the 0-5 Lexington Minutemen on Friday, coming away with the 14-0 win in a downpour.

"I feel great. Winning solves a lot of issues, film is easier to watch tomorrow morning, food tastes better, everything,” head coach Danny O’Boyle said. “It’s always good to get a win and this was a gritty win for our guys. Had to battle the elements and we talked to them and said ‘we need to live and die on the ground in the second half.’ Our guys did a great job of buying that mindset and running full throttle with it."

It was only the third shutout for the Gering football team in 10 years. The last time the Bulldogs shutout a team was back on Sept. 13, 2019 when they beat Torrington 34-0. Before that, Gering shutout Sidney 21-0 on Oct. 21, 2011.

The Bulldogs held possession for the majority of the opening quarter and with around 2:30 left in the frame, Kaden Bohnsack ran the ball in from the 1-yard line.

The score stayed 7-0 going into the second quarter.

Neither team scored but had turnovers. Gering quarterback Jackson Howard threw an interception with 5:27 remaining in the half. Lexington quarterback Daven Naylor threw a pick to Bulldog Tanner Gartner four minutes later. Both teams would turn the ball over on downs.

The Bulldogs struggled to defend the pass offense until heavy rain began in the second frame. The rain continued into the second half and Gering had a new game plan while it was coming down.

"We just told them if the weather keeps up, this works into our hand," O’Boyle said. “We like to run the football, they love to throw the football and they were pretty successful throwing the ball a lot of times tonight, but our defense was good enough to bend and not break. The rain definitely did help us, as much as I hate playing in the rain, but our kids did an excellent job of fighting.

“Our O-line did a phenomenal job of running with our adjustments we made at halftime. Tanner Gartner ran his tail off tonight, our full backs blocked our tails off for him. We did some good things, Jackson Howard played a heck of a game at quarterback, he managed the game really well for us.”

Lexington was inches from the end zone but Bulldog stops resulted in a turnover on downs.

Neither scored in the third quarter and it wasn't until 5:09 remaining in the game where another score lit up the scoreboard. Gartner ran it in from the 2-yard line to give Gering the 14-0 lead.

While in a four minute possession, the Minutemen were hit by an unsportsmanlike conduct and two holding flags, pushing them back. Lexington would get down to the 16 before coming up short on a fourth down attempt, resulting in a turnover on downs.

“That’s tough in a hard fought game like that, emotions get the best of people. When the game’s on the line, extra effort plays are some of those penalties that did help us out quite a bit,” O’Boyle said. “We had a couple of our own that were simple mistakes, so we’ve got to clean those up when it’s getting down to the nitty gritty.”

The Bulldogs will travel to Grand Island on Friday to take on the Northwest Vikings.

“Northwest is a heck of a football team, they’re definitely not what their record indicates. They are very fast and physical up front, they’ve got a bunch of good players and they are a lot like Lexington, they will come right out and throw a bunch.” O’Boyle said. “Especially watching our film, they will find some things, find some openings so we’ve just got to hone in on our fundamental things and we’ve got to do a better job of finding people in our zone defensively. We need to come out with the mindset that we can play with anybody and that’s something that we did again tonight after not doing the previous four weeks.”