Gering’s Madison Seiler takes second at Ft. Collins meet

FT COLLINS, Colo. – The Gering cross country team ventured to Colorado for competition and the boys’ and girls’ teams came with eighth place finishes among 15 schools at the John Martin Invite in Ft. Collins, Colorado, on Saturday.

Gering’s Madison Seiler started her senior season off with a bang as the 2-time Nebraska state champion finished second overall with a time of 19 minutes, 13 seconds. Loveland junior Elena Torres won the meet with an 18:31 time.

The Gering girls finished eighth overall with 183 points. Fossil Ridge won the meet with 57 points including all five runners finishing in the Top 20. Loveland took second with 57 points followed by Ft. Collins with 87.

The entire Gering girls’ team did well. Jadyn Scott took 41st with a time of 22:34 followed by Demi Seelhoff Ulrich in 51st in 23:12; Jenna Davis in 62nd (24:16), Madison Herbel in 65th (24:22), Alison Bradford in 72nd (24:48), and Emma Schneider in 87th (26.20).

There were 103 runners in the girls division of the meet.

On the boys side, the Gering boys took eighth with 204 points and they were led by Nathan Seiler, who took 25th in a time of 17:40.

The boy’s division was won by Ft. Collins with 26 points as they had all five runners finish in the Top 10. Rocky Mountain finished second with 87 points followed by Fossil Ridge with 97 points.

Christian Groendyk of Ft. Collins won the overall boys race in a time of 15:31. Seiler finished 25th in the race and just two minutes behind.

The other Gering runners also did well. Axton Stone finished 29th with a time of 17:49 followed by Eli Marez in 35th with a time of 18:09. Other Gering runners included Aiden Narvais in 66th (19:25), Aiden Bell in 73rd (19:35), and Tyler Fogle in 84th (20:16). There were 117 boy runners in the varsity division.

The Gering cross country team will be back in action Friday when they compete in the Gering Invite at Five Rocks Amphitheatre.