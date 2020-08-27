Gering softball holds off Scottsbluff, 7-5

Madeline Wiese struck out 11 while the Gering offense hammered out 11 hits to lead the Bulldogs to a 7-5 win over Scottsbluff on Thursday night in Gering
The loss marks Scottsbluff’s first of the season (4-1), while Gering evened out its record at 3-3 with the win.
Gering head coach Tim Gonzales was pleased with his team’s performance and said his squad always plays well at home.
“I think it’s been maybe four or five years since we’ve lost a game on this field,” Gering head coach Tim Gonzales said. “We never practice on this field so when the girls get on this field, they defend it well.”