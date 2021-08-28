Gering softball improves to 8-1

The Gering Bulldogs defeated the Holyoke Dragons in both games of the team’s double header on Saturday. They were called in the third inning due to the run rule as the Bulldogs won 12-0 in the two games.

Each game saw a homerun, one by Brylee Dean over the center field fence in the first game and one by Jessie Brown over the left field fence in the second game. Right before each of the homers, there was a runner on base.

Dean finished the first game 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIS and in the second, finished 2-for-3 with two runs and 2 RBIs.

Brown finished game one 0-for-3 with one run and game two went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs.

“First game, we got off to a pretty slow start. It kind of took them a while to adjust to the pitching a bit and then they got into a rhythm,” head coach Zach Ostergard said. “They carried it into the second game and they took care of business from there.”

In the first game, the Bulldogs finished with eight hits versus the Dragons zero while in the second game, they had 12 hits against the Dragons zero.