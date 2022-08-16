Gering softball opens season Thursday

The Gering softball team opens the season on Thursday and they will be doing so with heavy hearts as they will be playing for teammate Allie Lohr, whose father, Ryan, passed away Saturday after his 8-month fight with cancer.

Second-year head coach Zach Ostergard said this team will be ready to go with all that has happened in the last week.

“Obviously this has been a tough week. Ryan made a huge impact in our community and even coached a few of our girls,” Ostergard said. “But they have been doing a great job of staying focused and sticking together as a team to get through this.”

Ostergard said when they hit the field on Thursday and Friday, this team will be ready to play and it will be excellent competition to see where the team is at going forward.

The Bulldogs will be one with plenty of optimism as they return several key players from a year ago when they take on North Platte and Papillion-La Vista South before heading to Aurora to face Crete and Aurora on Friday.

“We open up with two very difficult games with Lincoln Papillion South and North Platte and those are two games we really look forward to,” Ostergard said. “It will allow us to see what we need to build off of and gets us going competitively right away. I am looking forward to the competition and I know the girls are too.”

Ostergard said they are entering this week’s games just taking it day-by-day.

“The expectations are just taking it game-by-game, going out every single game and competing as a team,” Ostergard said. “If we are able to do that as a group, I think the wins will start coming after that.”

Gering returns five returning starters and eight returning letterwinners from a year ago when the team went 24-11, winning sub-districts and going to a district final. Ostergard said the returners, especially the four seniors, are doing a good job being leaders.

“It is huge for us and they are hungry again this year and they want to have that success again this year and they want to build off that,” Ostergard said. “Having that experience last year, they are able to bring the girls with them and the girl’s kind of look up to that. The girls know what to expect. It is huge having that leadership moving forward and it is making it easier for the younger girls to catch up to.”

The four seniors on the team include pitcher Aspen Elsen, outfielders Jada Schlothauer and Haylee Harder, and infielder/outfielder Nickie Todd.

Juniors that are returning include outfielder Lohr, pitcher/infielder Sarah Wiese, and catcher Liz Wiese. The other returner is sophomore Gabby Moreno, who will be a key performer in the infield for the Bulldogs this year.

Ostergard said they have plenty of girls that can play several positions, so they should be deep this year.

“That (depth) is another thing that I focus on. We are a small school, small town and the girls can’t be a one position player,” he said. “We try to move them around and find the best fit for our team and likely for me, these girls embrace that and all they want to do to help the team succeed.”

It will be hard to pin-point the strengths of the team right now since it is so early in the season, but Ostergard loves how his team is capable to get the base hits and run the bases.

“I think offensively we will be able to put the ball into play again in going gap-to-gap and I have seen a lot of good things with that,” he said. “Baserunning is going to be huge. I think we did a lot of good things with that last year and that is something to build off of. But, we just want to focus on the little things and as long as can do that, we should have some successful games.”

The Bulldogs will only have had eight practices before they begin the season and they had an intersquad scrimmage on Friday and will take off Thursday for their games in North Platte.

“(The scrimmage) went well and we gave everybody a chance from the younger girls to the jayvee girls to the varsity girls to mix in things,” Ostergard said. “I don’t think one individual player shined and I don’t like to focus on that. As a whole, I think our pitching was there and defensively, we were there as well. It was good to see the fundamental plays and the little plays that we were making. Offensively, we just need to get a little bit better adjusting to pitching right away.

After this week, the Bulldogs will hit the road for a doubleheader at Hershey on Aug. 23 and then host Scottsbluff on Aug. 25.

“We jump in, going right away. We get eight practices before we start our first games and we had a lot to cover in a little amount of time,” Ostergard said. “But this is a solid group of girls and it makes it easier.”