Gering softball set to open season Thursday in North Platte

The Gering softball team is under new leadership as longtime junior varsity coach Zach Ostergard takes over the reigns of the softball program.
Ostergard and his Gering team will get the fall season started as Ostergard will return to his former high school as the Bulldogs open with a triangular in North Platte on Thursday before competing in a round-robin invite in Aurora on Friday.
Ostergard said through all the changes he and the coaching staff is making, this year’s team is putting in the work and progressing nicely.
“So far we are looking pretty solid,” Ostergard, who played baseball at Western Nebraska Community College, said. “It is new adjustments for them and with new expectations, they are handling it pretty well. Each practice they are showing up ready to get after it.”
Ostergard said it is different being a head coach, but he is doing everything he can to put a winning team on the field.
“It is different. There are a lot of outside things you have to take care of,” Ostergard said. “I am trying to do everything I can to get these girls ready and get their mentality right and just get ready for a solid season.”
So far, Ostergard believes they will be ready to go when Thursday comes around.
“I think they will be ready,” he said. “This is a new experience for them and I like these tougher games to start off the bat because it shows us what we are working with. We are going to move girls around and figure out different positions, but as far as mentality, I think these girls are absolutely ready.”
Gering will play North Platte and Adams Central on Thursday in North Platte. Friday’s schedule has the Bulldogs playing three games in Aurora. Gering will open against Crete at 2 p.m. MST followed by Aurora at 4 p.m. and St. Paul at 6 p.m.
Gering does have some talent returning. Of course, Gering lost their top pitcher and hitter from last year in Maddy Wiese, but they have a host of other players returning, including five seniors and four juniors.
The five seniors are Gianni Aguilar, Brylee Dean, Jessie Brown, Autumn Elsen, and Martha Unick. The juniors returning are Aspen Elsen, Nickie Todd, Jada Schlothauer, and Haylee Harder.
Sophomores on varsity include Allee Lohr, Liz Wiese, Sarah Wiese, and the lone freshman is Gabby Moreno.
With the loss of Maddy Wiese, who is now pitching at Oklahoma Wesleyan, one might think Gering will have a pitching shortage. That is far from the case.
“We are looking at three pretty solid arms for us right now,” he said. “We have Sara Wiese and Brylee Dean, who will do some pitching for us this year. She [Dean] hasn’t seen the circle for two years now, but she is ready to get after it. Then we have Aspen Elsen that will fill that role as a pitcher as well. So, we have three pitchers to play around with this year.”
What Ostergard likes about this team is all the players are playing their roles and there are no real standouts, just plenty of good players.
“There really hasn’t been a whole lot of standouts,” he said. “I think each girl is showing up and doing their part. The real test is when we start getting into game situations. We will find that out on Thursday.”
The make-up of the Gering team on offense will be one that hits for average. There are few girls that can put the ball out of the ballpark, but Ostergard is looking for the players to find green, get base hits and run the bases.
“I think we will be more of an offensive team,” he said. “We don’t have a whole bunch of power in our lineup. We have a few girls that can hit it out there, but our focus is average, going gap to gap and trying to put the ball into play. I think speed will be a factor for us and we will try to cause some chaos on the bases.”
After this week, Gering will then host Hershey on Tuesday at Oregon Trail Park in a doubleheader before traveling over to face Scottsbluff on Thursday, August 26.