Gering softball set to open season Thursday in North Platte

The Gering softball team is under new leadership as longtime junior varsity coach Zach Ostergard takes over the reigns of the softball program.

Ostergard and his Gering team will get the fall season started as Ostergard will return to his former high school as the Bulldogs open with a triangular in North Platte on Thursday before competing in a round-robin invite in Aurora on Friday.

Ostergard said through all the changes he and the coaching staff is making, this year’s team is putting in the work and progressing nicely.

“So far we are looking pretty solid,” Ostergard, who played baseball at Western Nebraska Community College, said. “It is new adjustments for them and with new expectations, they are handling it pretty well. Each practice they are showing up ready to get after it.”

Ostergard said it is different being a head coach, but he is doing everything he can to put a winning team on the field.

“It is different. There are a lot of outside things you have to take care of,” Ostergard said. “I am trying to do everything I can to get these girls ready and get their mentality right and just get ready for a solid season.”

So far, Ostergard believes they will be ready to go when Thursday comes around.