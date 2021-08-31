Gering softball still cruising

Ostergard believes his team is where they need to be at this point of the season.

"Their intensity, their effort, their energy, their team chemistry is all there. They just continue to show up to practice every day and get after it," he said. "They just continue to get better, which is awesome."

Lurking behind the explosive Gering offense was another pitching gem by Sarah Wiese, who finished the night giving up no runs on one hit with seven strikeouts in five innings of work.

Hallie Schneider took the loss for Alliance, giving up seven runs on seven hits in three innings. Brianna Huston also got work in the circle for Alliance giving up two runs on two hits.

Alliance coach Carlos Palomo said his team is young and is getting better every day, but they weren't able to keep up with the potent Gering team.

"There are routine plays we need to make, especially against a good team like Gering. Tip your cap to Sarah Wiese. She worked in on us and kept us off balance," Palomo said. "They're a good hitting team and you have to keep up with them. They're fast on the bases and they are just firing on all cylinders. It's a rebuilding year but I still think we can get these kids to compete and do the little things."