Gering softball still cruising

The Gering softball team continued to display its explosiveness after cruising to a 9-0 win over Alliance on Tuesday in Gering.
Gering (9-1) captured its third-straight shutout this season and outscored its opponents 33-0 in that stretch.
First year head coach Zach Ostergard said it's been tough getting the intensity up after the emotional win over Scottsbluff, but the kids came out and played well.
"This weekend with Holyoke (Colorado) and then today, it's just been tough to get that intensity after that win against Scottsbluff," he said. "But there's no doubt those girls are going to get there when we play those big games this weekend."
Allee Lohr sparked the home Bulldogs in the bottom of the first with an RBI single to score Brylee Dean. Gabby Moreno added another run later in the inning on a wild pitch to give Gering an early 2-0 advantage.
Gianni Aguilar drove in the third run for Gering with a single to get Jada Schlothauer home in the bottom of the second.
Gering displayed its power in the bottom of the third when Autumn Elsen ignited for a two-run double to drive in Moreno and Lohr to extend the lead to 5-0.
However, the knock-out punch came in the bottom of the fourth when Schlothauer led off the frame with a triple and scored on Aguilar's third home run of the season to stretch the Gering lead to 7-0. Moreno followed up with an RBI single to drive in Jessie Brown before Lohr wrapped it up on an RBI single to score Moreno to make it 9-0.
Ostergard believes his team is where they need to be at this point of the season.
"Their intensity, their effort, their energy, their team chemistry is all there. They just continue to show up to practice every day and get after it," he said. "They just continue to get better, which is awesome."
Lurking behind the explosive Gering offense was another pitching gem by Sarah Wiese, who finished the night giving up no runs on one hit with seven strikeouts in five innings of work.
Hallie Schneider took the loss for Alliance, giving up seven runs on seven hits in three innings. Brianna Huston also got work in the circle for Alliance giving up two runs on two hits.
Alliance coach Carlos Palomo said his team is young and is getting better every day, but they weren't able to keep up with the potent Gering team.
"There are routine plays we need to make, especially against a good team like Gering. Tip your cap to Sarah Wiese. She worked in on us and kept us off balance," Palomo said. "They're a good hitting team and you have to keep up with them. They're fast on the bases and they are just firing on all cylinders. It's a rebuilding year but I still think we can get these kids to compete and do the little things."
Alliance's lone hit came from Hannah Schneider, who finished the night going 1-for-2.
Gering was paced by Moreno, who finished 3-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored, followed by Aguilar, who added a 2-for-3 performance with three RBIs and a run scored. Lohr was also impressive offensively going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.
Autumn Elsen added a double with two RBIs and Schlothauer finished 1-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored. Dean and Brown each chipped in a run scored.
Gering will next see action this weekend at the McCook tournament, while Alliance will see action when it travels to Hershey on Friday.