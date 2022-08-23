Gering softball takes two from Hershey

HERSHEY — A high-scoring inning in each of the Gering softball team’s doubleheader games against Hershey on Tuesday helped the Bulldogs sweep the Panthers in Hershey.

Gering scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning of the first game to force a 13-0 mercy rule in four-innings, then followed with 11 runs in the top of the first inning of the second game to win 19-2, also in four innings.

“Pitching was well, it was nice to see Aspen (Elsen) throw strikes in Game 2,” Gering coach Zach Ostergard said. “Defensively, I thought we finally got back to making the routine plays and getting girls out there. And finally when we got girls into scoring position, we were able to capitalize on it and hit balls to the gap and score runs.”

Jada Schlothauer led the day with seven hits for Gering and six RBIs, including five in the second game. Gabby Moreno had six hits and four RBIs and Destiny Gonzalez reached base in every at-bat, going a combined 5-for-5 with two walks, four RBIs and a two-run home run.

Olivia Moorhead had three hits for Hershey, including a 2-for-2 performance in the second game. Kaley Castillo and Erika Rahn had an RBI each.

“We just had a great batting practice yesterday, so I know they can hit,” Hershey coach Brittney Stenger said. “It’s just hard to carry that over to the field sometimes.”

Hershey held Gering close in the first two innings of the first game. The Bulldogs couldn’t string together hits against Hershey starter Moorhead until the third inning, when Gering posted six runs on five hits.

Hershey had a chance to answer in the bottom of the frame with runners on second and third with one out, but back-to-back infield pop ups ended the inning.

Gering put the game away in the fourth with seven runs on seven hits, most of which came with two outs, to force a mercy rule at 13-0.

The Bulldogs’ offense continued to thrive at the start of the second game with an 11-run first inning with 10 hits capped off by Gonzalez’s two-run homer.

“First game, we got off to a slow start,” Ostergard said. “I think we were just kind of going through the motions. Toward that third inning, we got more aggressive at the plate. Kind of got back on track with our hitting and started to put the pressure on the team. From there on from the end of Game 1 and all of Game 2, we put the pressure on every inning.”

Hershey scored its first run of the day on Castillo’s RBI double to center in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 11-1. Gering responded with two runs in the third to go up by 12.

Rahn’s RBI double to left in the bottom of the third cut the deficit back to 11, but Gering answered with eight runs in the fourth to set the score at 19-2.

Gering will face off against Scottsbluff at home on Thursday.

Game 1

GRNG 006 7 - 13 14 2

HRSH 000 0 - 0 4 3

WP-Sarah Wiese

2B-Jacelyn Brown, Destiny Gonzalez, Jada Schlothauer, Nickie Todd

3B-Gabby Moreno

Game 2

GRNG (11)02 6 - 19 17 1

HRSH 011 0 - 2 4 4

WP-Aspen Elsen

2B-Sarah Wiese 2, Gabby Moreno, Nickie Todd

3B-Jada Schlothauer

HR-Destiny Gonzalez