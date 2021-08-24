Gering softball team soars past Hershey

The Gering softball team exploded for 30 runs and 18 hits to lift the Bulldogs to a pair of wins over Hershey on Tuesday evening in Gering.
The wins improved the Bulldogs to 5-1 heading into Thursday night’s showdown with Scottsbluff.
“The girls came in and did their job,” first-year head coach Zach Ostergard said. “Even the younger girls that came in and hit. I think everyone who was in the lineup came in and got a hit. It was awesome to see.”
The first game finished almost as fast as it started when Gering ignited for 15 runs in the first inning before wrapping it up in the second inning with a pair of runs to close the book on the Panthers, 17-0.
Ostergard said his team was firing on all cylinders from the first pitch of the evening.
“Defensively, we were pretty sound that first game and seeing all the girls produce was pretty awesome to see too.” He said.
The Bulldogs sprayed 12 hits in the limited innings, including doubles from Gianni Aguilar, Brylee Dean and Aspen Elsen. Haylee Harder added a triple with three RBIs, while Gabby Moreno finished with a 2-run home run in the contest.
Sarah Wiese shut down the Panthers with a no-hit, three-inning shutout with five strikeouts.
Game two lasted a little longer for Hershey as Gering plated three runs in the first and second innings before hanging five runs in the third and two in the fourth with the 13-3 win behind the bats of Aguilar and Jessica Brown.
Offensively, Gering rattled off six hits, three for extra bases. A double by Liz Wiese, and a triple and home run by Aguilar. Aguilar led the Bulldogs in the contest going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Brown added three RBIs, while Martha Unick added a 2-for-2 game with two runs scored.
Although Ostergard was equally pleased with the offensive output in the second game, he was also happy with his pitching on the evening.
“It’s nice to have three options in the circle. Sarah Wiese is coming in and doing her job and throwing very well,” he said of the sophomore. “Aspen (Elsen) did pretty well for us. We have to limit our two-out walks, and we always have Brylee Dean in our back pocket, which is awesome as well. We’ll try to throw her when we can.”
Ostergard feels like his team is prepared for a good showdown with the undefeated Bearcats on Thursday, but said the Bulldogs need to limit some mistakes in a couple of places on the defensive side of things.
“I think we’re fairly prepared for Thursday. We still have some things we need to work on defensively,” Ostergard said. “We still need to work on the two-out walks with our pitching as well. We will just have to play flawless softball in order to compete with Scottsbluff. They’re a powerhouse at the plate and I think if we limit the damage, we can compete pretty well.”