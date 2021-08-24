Gering softball team soars past Hershey

Game two lasted a little longer for Hershey as Gering plated three runs in the first and second innings before hanging five runs in the third and two in the fourth with the 13-3 win behind the bats of Aguilar and Jessica Brown.

Offensively, Gering rattled off six hits, three for extra bases. A double by Liz Wiese, and a triple and home run by Aguilar. Aguilar led the Bulldogs in the contest going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Brown added three RBIs, while Martha Unick added a 2-for-2 game with two runs scored.

Although Ostergard was equally pleased with the offensive output in the second game, he was also happy with his pitching on the evening.

“It’s nice to have three options in the circle. Sarah Wiese is coming in and doing her job and throwing very well,” he said of the sophomore. “Aspen (Elsen) did pretty well for us. We have to limit our two-out walks, and we always have Brylee Dean in our back pocket, which is awesome as well. We’ll try to throw her when we can.”

Ostergard feels like his team is prepared for a good showdown with the undefeated Bearcats on Thursday, but said the Bulldogs need to limit some mistakes in a couple of places on the defensive side of things.