Gering splits tennis matches with Alliance, Scottsbluff
Gering splits tennis matches with Alliance, Scottsbluff

Gering splits tennis matches with Alliance, Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's Avery Wicker dives for the ball during their match against Gering on Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Scottsbluff.

 Danielle Prokop/Star-Herald

The Gering tennis team split its matches at the Scottsbluff Triangular on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

In Gering’s match against Alliance, Trent Davis earned an 8-5 win over Alliance’s Bryson Darveau in No. 1 singles.

In No. 2 singles, Alliance’s Carver won 8-4 over David Karpf. Gering’s Noah Moreno won 8-3 over Alliance’s Tory at No. 3 singles. At No. 4 singles, Kaid Ybarra downed Alliance’s Kysen 9-7; Gering’s Josiah Montanez fell to Alliance’s Kaeden, 9-7.

In doubles action, Gering’s Davis and David won 8-2 over Alliance’s Tory and Kysen in No. 1 doubles; In No. 2 doubles, Hauptman and Bryson Darveau down Gering’s Josiah and Kaid, 8-1.

Davis won his second match of the day, downing Scottsbluff Avery Wicker 8-3. Karpf avenged his earlier loss, downing Scottsbluff’s Barrett Frank, 8-6 at No. 2 singles.

Scottsbluff swept the rest of the singles matches, with Ethan Gion downing Moreno 8-4 at No. 3 singles. In No. 4 singles action, Abraham Hafner won 8-5 over Gering’s Ybarra. The Bearcats Montanez fell 8-1 to the Bulldogs’ Drew Wills, 8-1 in No. 5 singles and Dawson Meyer won 8-0 over Gering’s Brandon Jensen.

Gering’s No. 1 doubles team of Davis and Karpf fell 8-6 to Scottsbluff’s Frank and Wicker. Scottsbluff’s Ethan Gion and Hafner took an 8-4 win over Moreno and Ybarra in No. 2 doubles.

Wills and Meyer earned an 8-1 victory over Gering’s Montanez and Jensen.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

