Gering sweeps past Scottsbluff

It was an evening that had plenty of spirit as the cross-town rivalry between Scottsbluff and Gering was staged Thursday night as the Bulldogs trailed just twice in posting the 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 win over the Bearcats.

The festive evening had plenty of school spirit among the student sections as Scottsbluff was represented by cowboys and cowgirls while Gering had a Halloween theme with a dinosaur, unicorn, and Moses on hand to cheer on the Bulldogs.

The contest itself was one where both teams battled on the court and it was the play of the entire team that limited Scottsbluff’s service runs to get the sweep.

Gering coach Amanda Cochran said it was a special night for the four seniors: Emma Strom, Maddie Ray, Cami Newman, and Carleigh Pszanka, as they played their last volleyball match at Gering and they left the court with plenty of happy tears.

“We just keep trying to play better and better every day and we are at the point of the season where we need to be peaking and every game we have tried to gain a little bit of confidence and get a little better,” Cochran said. “I think tonight was a very good game for us.”

A big key for the Bulldogs was not allowing Scottsbluff get on huge service runs but Gering also didn’t relinquish the lead as Scottsbluff only led twice in the match and that was 1-0 at the start of the first and second sets and tied the match at 9-9 in the third set.

“They didn’t give up any point so kudos to them, they hung tough and fought through a long match and it was fun to be a part of it in our gym tonight,” Cochran said. “It was a very good atmosphere in here.

“We just had to keep those momentum points on our side and keep rallying. Our girls hit very well tonight all across the net. That is really fun to see and I am proud of them and proud of the four seniors of the time they had in our gym. It was a very emotional night for them with it being their last home game of the regular season.”

Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said her team battled, but they couldn’t get the momentum on their side.

“There were some really good rallies and I thought our girls battled,” Foral said. “I just thought we lost some focus and our mental game was a little bit off tonight and we know that. We know playing in front of a big crowd has never been our thing but unfortunately to be a good volleyball player you will play in front of a big crowd. We are just trying to find that mental game that we are missing at times. I honestly thought they played hard and I knew they wanted to win, but some things just didn’t go our way.”

Tuesday night Scottsbluff had plenty of long service runs in their win over Alliance and Thursday night, the Bearcats' longest run was a 4-point run by Paige Horne in the first set. Still, Scottsbluff came back from a double-digit deficit in the third set at 18-8 to cut the lead to five points at 20-15 after two Austyn Andreas points.

Foral said they competed hard all night and battled back but just couldn’t get the break they needed.

“That was part of it as we would dig ourselves a hole and then we would fight back, and then dig ourselves a hole again and fight back,” Foral said. “But Gering played really well tonight and they fought hard.”

The first set saw Gering grab a 6-1 lead behind five points from Alex Gonzalez-Orozco and then led 12-5 after three points from Newman. The Bulldogs led 19-10 on two Ella Rotherham points. Horne would stop Gering’s run with a kill and then served four straight points including back-to-back aces to cut the deficit to 19-15.

Gering would go up 24-19 before Emma Hergenreder got a kill and then Payton Burda had two points to bring Scottsbluff to within 24-22, but Gering got the next point for the 25-22 win.

The second set was back and forth for the first 14 points with Gering holding a slim 10-7 lead when Gonzalez-Orozco served up four points for a 14-7 lead followed by three points from Rotherham for an 18-8 lead.

Scottsbluff came back to cut the deficit to five points after two points from Andreas, but that was as close as they got as Gering won 25-19.

The third set was another close set for the first half with Gering holding a 9-6 lead. Tierra West tied things up with two service points at 9-9, but Gering came right back behind four points from Pszanka for a 14-9 lead.

Scottsbluff came right back to cut the deficit to three at 17-14 on a Burda kill, but an ace serve by Alysa Beamon put Gering up 19-14. Scottsbluff kept battling, but Gering had an answer to avoid the big service runs and Ray finished off the match with a kill and the 25-19 win.

Gering was led by Ray with 11 kills followed by Newman and Pszanka each with nine and six from Rotherham.

Gonzalez-Orozco tallied 31 digs while Pszanka had 26 and Allison Parker with 14. Ray also had eight, while Neveah Hrasky had seven.

Hrasky had 22 set assists in the match.

Both teams will have one more regular season game left next week before the teams head to sub-districts. Gering will travel to Sidney while Scottsbluff travels to Torrington.

“We play Sidney next week and we are looking for a little bit of rest and recovery the next couple of days and then it is Sidney and then sub-districts,” Cochran said. “It t is time to be at our best right now.”