Gering takes 2nd in Colorado as Scottsbluff takes 5th in Kansas

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – The Gering wrestling team traveled to Colorado and did quite well, bringing home a runner-up trophy at the 15-team Westminster Invitational.
Gering finished the tournament with 241 points to finish just behind tournament champion Adams City with 257. Roosevelt took third with 206.5 points.
The Bulldogs had four tournament champions and a number of fine performances.
Ashton Dane started the championship parade as he won at 106 with a 4-0 record. Dane pinned Skyview’s Gabriel Archuleta in 1:45 for the title.
Jacob Awiszus won 182 with three impressive wins. He pinned Arvada West’s Jacob Hohnstein in 1:30 before earning an injury default win. He won the championship by pinning Battle Mountain’s Matthew Marshall Jones in 1:10.
Taydon Gorsuch also captured first at 195. Gorsuch won all three of his matches by pinfall, pinning Adams City’s Andrews Lacrue in 4:00 for the title.
Collin Schwartzkopf was the final Gering wrestler to win a championship as he won at 220. Schwartzkopf pinned his first two opponents and then decisioned Adams City’s Micah Ortiz 7-2 for the title.
Runner-up performances came from Isaiah Murillo at 113 as he lost in the championship 12-2 to Cherokee Trail’s Chancellor Mathews. Murillo earned a trip to the finals after two narrow wins when he decisioned Resurrection Christian’s Daniel Verderaime 4-3 and then Elizabeth’s Cooper Dunn 5-4.
Keenan Allen took second at 152 with a 3-1 record. Allen pinned his first two opponents before falling in the championship 6-4 to Adams City’s Seth Deaguero.
Sam Rocheleau also finished runner-up at 285. Rocheleau pinned his first two opponents before falling to Adams City’s Cy Renney in 46 seconds.
AJ Stone finished fourth in 138. Stone opened with two wins before falling in the semifinals. Stone lost the third-place match 16-1.
Other performances for Gering saw Jackson Harriger take sixth at 126 after he fell in the fifth-place match. Harriger had a 3-3 tournament record.
Raul Ayala went 1-2 at 132, while Carmelo Timblin finished 2-2 at 160. David Campos also went 2-2 at 170.
Brasen Hakert took fifth at 145 with a 4-2 record, winning the fifth-place match.
The Scottsbluff wrestling team finished fifth in the Rocky Welton Invitational in Kansas on Saturday with some top performances.
The Bearcats finished with 141.5 points. Goddard High School won the meet with 217 points followed by Pueblo East with 187, Newton with 166 and Dodge City with 153. There were 33 schools competing in the meet.
Scottsbluff didn’t have any champions or runner-ups, but had several wrestlers that finished third through sixth place.
Connor Whitley finished third at the meet at 132. Whitley lost in the semifinals to Hays’ Harley Zimmerman and then came back to win his next two matches with a pin in the consolation semis in 1:58 and then a 10-5 decision over Goddard’s Jacob Goodwin for third.
Frankie Trevino took fourth at 170, falling in the third-place match to Liberal’s Trystian Juarez by a pinfall in 2:39. Trevino finished the tournament with a 4-2 record.
Josiah Mobley took fifth at 182 with a 5-2 record. Mobley won the fifth-place match by decisioning Scott City’s Kale Wheeler 7-2.
Sebastien Boyle finished fourth in the tourney with a 4-2 record. Boyle lost the third-place match to Leoti’s Chandler Seaton in a pinfall in 33 seconds.
Christopher Gamino finished sixth at 106 with a 4-3 record.
Other Scottsbluff performances saw Oscar Felix go 0-2 at 113; Joey Canseco place 10th at 120 with a 4-3 record; Bryan Morales take 13th at 126 with a 4-2 record; Milo Cervantes took 11th place at 138 with a 3-3 record; Mason Wagner taking 13th at 145 with a 3-2 record; Karsen Leonard going 0-2 at 152; Jayce Wilkinson taking 15th at 160 with a 3-3 record; Trey May finished 0-2 at 220; and Chance Symons took seventh at 285 with a 3-2 record.