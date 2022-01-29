Gering takes 2nd in Colorado as Scottsbluff takes 5th in Kansas

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – The Gering wrestling team traveled to Colorado and did quite well, bringing home a runner-up trophy at the 15-team Westminster Invitational.

Gering finished the tournament with 241 points to finish just behind tournament champion Adams City with 257. Roosevelt took third with 206.5 points.

The Bulldogs had four tournament champions and a number of fine performances.

Ashton Dane started the championship parade as he won at 106 with a 4-0 record. Dane pinned Skyview’s Gabriel Archuleta in 1:45 for the title.

Jacob Awiszus won 182 with three impressive wins. He pinned Arvada West’s Jacob Hohnstein in 1:30 before earning an injury default win. He won the championship by pinning Battle Mountain’s Matthew Marshall Jones in 1:10.

Taydon Gorsuch also captured first at 195. Gorsuch won all three of his matches by pinfall, pinning Adams City’s Andrews Lacrue in 4:00 for the title.

Collin Schwartzkopf was the final Gering wrestler to win a championship as he won at 220. Schwartzkopf pinned his first two opponents and then decisioned Adams City’s Micah Ortiz 7-2 for the title.