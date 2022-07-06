Gering teams down Bridgeport Bombers

Gering PVC and B&C hosted the Bridgeport Bombers in a junior/senior doubleheader on Wednesday as both Gering teams came away with wins.

The doubleheader started with the juniors as B&C took the win 12-0. Gering took control in the first inning and never let up after scoring four in the first, three in the second and five in the third.

The bottom of the first began with an Isaiah Murillo single before stealing second and then taking third on a passed ball. Murillo was brought in by an error on a hard ground ball by Rece Knight. Kelan Dunn then walked to put runners on the corners. Knight then scored on a Bo Gable single for the 2-0 lead.

Gable then scored on a passed ball and then an error on an Ethan Prokop hit saw Lukah Schwery score for the 4-0 lead going into the second inning.

The Bombers were held scoreless in the second and then B&C continued the momentum from the first inning. Two walks and an error loaded the bases for Gering as London Beck hit a sacrifice fly to left for an RBI. The next two runs came in on a passed ball and error by the catcher on the throw.

In the third inning, Carsen Mashek scored on a passed ball as Dominic Mendez scored on an error and Knight scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-0. Prokop then brought in two runs after reaching on an error with two outs for the final runs of the game.

The seniors game was completely different as it was a back-and-forth affair with PVC taking the 11-6 win.

“I felt like early in the game, we didn’t have a lot of drive to go out and play,” coach Travis Gable said. “We came out, hit some balls, got some guys in scoring position, and they made some good plays on them. Kept us kind of limited as far as our run production but we need to be better with our approach at the plate with guys in scoring position, with less than two outs. I think that game goes differently early in the game if we’re better at the plate.”

Bridgeport struck first in the top of the first inning with a fielder's choice by Matt Monheiser for the first run and then a passed ball brought Nate Billey in.

Gering got one back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Dalton Wiese to bring in Tyler Garrett.

PVC tied the game in the second and more to take a 3-2 lead. The first run came on a sacrifice fly by Tristan Strauch and then on the next at-bat, Garrett scored on a double by Wiese.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, the Bombers tied the game at 3-3 on a Billey single to second, bringing in Montgomery Brown. They took their second lead of the game on a Monheiser walk and then added another on a Kolton Kriha walk.

Carmelo Timblin brought PVC within one after scoring on a wild pitch and then Ryan Johnston tied the game after scoring on an error hit by Wiese.

Mason Gaudreault reached base on an error, advancing to second on the same error. Courtesy runner Gable stole third and then a throwing error by catcher Ethan Eckardt brought Gable home to give PVC a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Jackson Howard scored another run for PVC after tripling to left field and then scoring on a wild pitch.

After singling, Murillo was caught in a rundown between first and second, bringing Gable, who was a courtesy runner for Gaudreault after a walk, to score. Murillo would be safe going back to first.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Kelan Dunn hit a bases-clearing double and then advanced to third on the throw for an 11-5 win.

Strauch got the start, going four innings in giving up three hits, five runs, eight walks and eight strikeouts. Howard got the save after going the final three innings and giving up two hits, one walk and recorded two strikeouts.

“The zone seemed a little tight,” Gable said. “Guys need to do better early in the count no matter what the situation is at the plate but I thought Tristan threw okay, he struggled with the zone a little bit. I thought Howard came in and threw well, did what he had to do to come in and get the win.”

PVC will host Casper in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Friday while B&C heads to Sidney for the Class B7 Area Tournament. The Bridgeport juniors will also play on Friday in the Class C7 tournament in Imperial.

Juniors

BRDG 000 00 - 0 2 8

BCST 435 0x -12 2 0

WP - Lukah Schwery

LP - Chris Lloyd

S - Colter Shellito

Seniors

BRDG 200 300 0 - 5 4 5

PVC 120 205 x - 11 8 1

WP - Tristan Strauch

LP - Ethan Ekhardt

S - Jackson Howard

2B - Dalton Wiese, Kelan Dunn

3B - Jackson Howard