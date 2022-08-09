Gering tennis still without a home, new tennis courts will be ready mid-September

As the fall season gets set to begin, one team will start the season without their tennis courts. The Gering tennis courts will be opened midway through so the boys team will practice at Scottsbluff until they have their courts.

“They tell us maybe by mid-September and so we’ll be practicing probably at Scottsbluff High and maybe some at the country club when we can get in and get started,” Gering coach Ron Swank said.

Kara Heim, who is a tennis service representative for the United States Tennis Association (USTA), said the goal of the USTA is to help grow and promote tennis whether it’s in a high school or community level. A part of that is helping make sure programs have courts they can call home.

“A large part of our mission is infrastructure because if you don’t have a place to play, most people won’t play tennis,” Heim said. “You can assimilate some tennis on an indoor gym floor or something like that but a tennis court is ideal.”

Heim covers the state of Nebraska starting with the high school programs.

“I cover the entire state, I usually start with what’s established like high school programs are a really good place to start, they have some form of tennis,” Heim said. “There’s things like community tennis associations that I’ll meet with. I’ve met with schools before to get tennis into after school programming, so it’s all sorts of different venues and anyone who wants to add or improve tennis.”

Swank hopes that having brand new courts will help in the recruiting process for the team as people will walk past them and may be interested in playing. Having Heim here will help him start establishing some programs so kids can get started on the sport much earlier.

“Kara Heim is from USTA, she comes out and sees us a couple times a year and with our new courts and all, I know they have some programs that we could really benefit from in Gering but I could never really get into it,” he said. “Now that I’ve got these beautiful courts coming in, it’s a good time to get with her and maybe get with the city rec here pretty soon once I understand everything and get some youth stuff going.

“We’re always getting a late start, most of our kids are in ninth grade at the earliest when we can get them and if we can get some youth programs going, she’s the lady to help me do it.”

These courts and programs wouldn’t benefit just youth and high schoolers, but also adults who may want to play as well.

“I really would like to get USTA involved long term and just see what we can expand,” Swank said. “There are opportunities for adults to play some tournaments.”

“There’s a lot of different reports out there, we just in 2020-2021 for the pandemic that I’ve heard anywhere from four to six million more people are playing tennis than did before the pandemic,” Heim said. “Having more infrastructure and more places for those people to go is huge. We’re looking for ways because we want those people to continue playing now that things are back to normal a bit more.”

The high school tennis season begins on Aug. 25 when both Gering and Scottsbluff travel to Alliance for a triangular. With a very young team, Gering is starting at ground zero as the majority of the team are freshmen but Swank is excited for what’s to come.

“Team-wise, we’re going to be very young this year. We’ve got one senior, one junior and one sophomore with experience but I think we’re going to have four or five freshmen coming out and this is basically back to ground zero for us and it’s really tough recruiting when you had courts that blow and flap in the wind,” he said. “This is a big opportunity and a big jumping point so I’m very excited.”