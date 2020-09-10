Gering volleyball tops Chadron in four

It was a successful senior night for the six seniors as the Gering volleyball team put Tuesday night’s loss to North Platte behind them and put together a complete contest in registering a 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22 win over Chadron Thursday night at Gering High School.
Senior Macy Boggs finished the night with a double-double of 38 set assists and 10 digs to lead the team. Senior Kennie Gable tallied 26 digs from her libero position, while Kyla Knight had five kills.
The big guns on the night, however, were sophomores Maddie Ray and Carleigh Pszanka, who combined for 29 kills. Ray had a double-double of 18 kills and 10 digs, while Pszanka had 11 kills.
Boggs said it was a good night for her team to get the win.
“I think we played like a team. We really came together as one unit during this game so it was amazing,” Boggs said. “The passes were perfect. My hitters did a great job and hit their spots that we talked about and I think that is why they excelled during this match.”
Gable, who had a strong night on defense, said this was a huge win for Gering.
“I think we played really hard,” Gable said. “We played scrappy and we didn’t want a ball to drop. We gave an all-out effort on every single ball. Our front row was killing balls and we all did our part which led us to the win.”
It was an emotional night for the six sophomores which included players Boggs, Gable, Knight and Kayla Morris.
“Senior night is already an emotional night and a happy night,” Gable said. “And to have a win over a great team in Chadron, is an awesome win for sure.”
There were plenty of great comebacks on both teams after both teams saw deficits of five points. Chadron coach Blakelee Hoffman said at times her team played well and at times they didn’t.
“I thought at times we played really really well,” Hoffman said. “At times we dug ourselves a hole and we had to fight so hard to get out of it. That is something we will have to work on a little bit and overcome those obstacles of getting out of system and figuring what we need to do with it.
The first set saw Chadron hold a 7-5 after two points from Emma Cogdill. Gering came back and pushed the lead to 20-14 after a 3-point service run by Alex Gonzalez-Orozco and another three points by Ray. Chadron sliced the lead to 20-18 on three Cogdill points, but Gering went up 24-19 and won the first set on a Pszanka kill.
Chadron started the second set on fire as Kaycee Kittell had four straight ace serves for a 4-0 lead. Gering came back after Ray had four points of her own to take a 7-4 lead. The lead went back and forth until Chadron went ahead 15-11 on four Demi Ferguson points.
Chadron led late at 22-19 before Pszanka put the Bulldogs in front at 23-22 on three points. Macey Daniels came back and hit a kill for Chadron to tied things but Gering went back in frton 24-23 and sophomore cami Newman served the final point for the win.
The third set saw Chadron play well. Gering led just once in the third set at 4-3. Chadron came right back after that lead and led 6-4 on two Cogdill points. The Cardinals pushed the lead to 13-8 on a couple Jacey Garrett points and led 20-14 before Gering started to make a comeback, slicing the lead to 20-18. Chadron won the third set 25-20 on a Anika Burke kill.
Gering opened the fourth at 2-0 but things stayed tight as the two teams were tied at four, five, six, and seven points. Gering started to forge ahead leading 10-7 and then 14-8 after four Newman points.
The Bulldogs went up 20-12 on a couple Ray points. That was when Chadron fought back as Burke served foiur points to slice the lead to 20-17. Gering went back up 22-17 before the Cardinals came back, cutting the lead to 23-21 on a Ferguson point. Boggs came back with a setter dink to go back up 24-21. Chadron got a kill from Macey Daniels to come back to 24-22, but Gering got the final point for the 25-22 win.
The fourth set saw plenty of great rallies from both teams. Gering had a big rally where the ball came back over the net after a Bulldog hit the ball near the bench. The rally that stood out on the night, though, came from Chadron’s libero Garrett who, after the second touch, went racing toward the ball and was about a foot from the bleachers and one armed the ball back over the net at an extreme angle to save the point.
Gering was suppose to play Tuesday against Scottsbluff on the road but that match was postponed until September 22 at Scottsbluff.
