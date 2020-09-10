Gering volleyball tops Chadron in four

Chadron led late at 22-19 before Pszanka put the Bulldogs in front at 23-22 on three points. Macey Daniels came back and hit a kill for Chadron to tied things but Gering went back in frton 24-23 and sophomore cami Newman served the final point for the win.

The third set saw Chadron play well. Gering led just once in the third set at 4-3. Chadron came right back after that lead and led 6-4 on two Cogdill points. The Cardinals pushed the lead to 13-8 on a couple Jacey Garrett points and led 20-14 before Gering started to make a comeback, slicing the lead to 20-18. Chadron won the third set 25-20 on a Anika Burke kill.

Gering opened the fourth at 2-0 but things stayed tight as the two teams were tied at four, five, six, and seven points. Gering started to forge ahead leading 10-7 and then 14-8 after four Newman points.

The Bulldogs went up 20-12 on a couple Ray points. That was when Chadron fought back as Burke served foiur points to slice the lead to 20-17. Gering went back up 22-17 before the Cardinals came back, cutting the lead to 23-21 on a Ferguson point. Boggs came back with a setter dink to go back up 24-21. Chadron got a kill from Macey Daniels to come back to 24-22, but Gering got the final point for the 25-22 win.