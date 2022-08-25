Gering volleyball wins season opener in Alliance

The Gering Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to Alliance on Thursday to open up the season, with a 4-set win over the opposing Bulldogs.

“I think tonight we were really focused, really listened well when we were in the huddle, we gave them advice and they went right out and scored points from what we talked about,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “I’m very proud of the class act they put on the floor tonight.”

Even with the loss, it is still only the first game of the season so there is a lot to learn for this Alliance team.

“Overall, I think the girls are a little disappointed. The energy and effort was there, I think it just didn’t quite come together like we had planned,” Alliance coach Manda Clarke said. “It is the first game of the season and there was a lot to learn from it. Let’s say we’ve pinpointed areas we know we need to improve on.”

Gering won the two sets 25-22 and 25-17 before Alliance came back to win the third set 25-23.

“I think we struggled in serve/receive more in that set than in the other sets but they hung really tough and so if we’re out of system a little bit more, we don’t get quite as much,” Cochran said. “We’ll really focus on putting ourselves in focus for the next game.”

After forcing a fourth set, Gering took the set and match with a 25-17 win.

Alex Gonzalez-Orozco led the way for Gering with 21 digs, followed by Carleigh Pszanka with 18 digs. Maddie Ray finished with 13 kills and four aces while Neveah Hrasky had three aces.

Alliance’s Haylie Winter and Jaelynne Clarke each had 21 digs while Clarke also tallied 13 kills. Haley Weare led the team with 13 assists.

Clarke felt her team did well on the defensive end of their game and knows that it is an area that they need to be sharp in.

“I feel like we did some great things defensively. I was pretty impressed with our blocking, I know we’ve been working a lot on that,” Clarke said. “We don’t have a lot of height on our team so that we know is always going to be a factor as well as needing to play good defense. I think the girls, when we talked after the game, they know that that’s one area they know we need to be sharp on.”

Alliance will leave early Friday morning as they head off to the Douglas Invite to face the Torrington Trailblazers and the Newcastle Dogies. Saturday will see Alliance go up against the Glenrock Herders.

“Just come up, come back, keep the intensity up. We had a little tendency to fall behind right away and then we’re always trying to catch up,” Clarke said. “We need to come out and start strong. We’ll have some different competition we probably won’t see the rest of the year. So that’s always good to play someone new and outside of our conference.”

Gering will have the next week off as they face the Bridgeport Bulldogs at home on Sept. 1.

“We were kind of nursing a couple of injuries, we need to take a little time, heal up and really just focus on staying super aggressive,” Cochran said. “They did a really good job tonight serving aggressively and we’ll keep focusing on that.”