Gering wins Norm Manstedt Invite with three champions
COLUMBUS – The Gering wrestling team went back east to compete in the Norm Manstedt wresting invitational at Central Community College-Columbus Friday and Saturday and came away with the team title with 173.5 points, edging host Columbus.

Columbus finished second with 157.5 points followed by Pierce in third at 142.5 and Valentine in fourth with 141 in the 22-team field.

The Bulldogs picked up several meet championships.

Ashton Dane led the Bulldogs as he took first in the 106-weight class. Dane topped Lincoln East’s Braedyn Rakes with a pinfall in 2:19.

Jacob Awiszus also brought home gold at 182. Awiszus won the title after the senior pinned David City’s Tre Daro in 4:43.

The third individual champion for the Bulldogs was Collin Schwartzkopf, who captured first at 220. Schwartzkopf won the title over Lincoln East’s Axel Lyman with a pin in 2:46.

Gering had just one wrestler take second and that was Jordan Shirley at 113 pounds. Shirley was one that lost in the championship at 113 pounds as he fell to Valentine’s William Sprenger in a very close and thrilling match 3-2.

Other Bulldogs in the meet saw AJ Stone take sixth place at 138. Stone fell to Valentine’s Cody Miller in the fifth-place match 9-4.

Keenan Allen took fourth for the Bulldogs at 152. Allen lost the third-place match in a major decision to Battle Creek’s Korbyn Battershaw 16-5.

Tayden Gorsuch took fifth in the 195 class. Gorsuch topped Wahoo’s Kyan Lausterer in a pinfall in 4:28.

Sam Rocheleau took fourth at 285 after Rocheleau fell to Boone Central’s Dakota Rose in 35 seconds.

