Gering wins thriller over Chase County

The Gering girls’ basketball team was playing their third game in as many days and after falling to North Platte on Friday, Saturday’s game against a talented Chase County squad was one that had the coaches worried of how the Bulldog players would respond.

Early on, it was all Chase County, but the Bulldogs fought hard throughout the contest and when Carleigh Pszanka dished the ball to an open Nickie Todd with a minute to play in the game to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game since 2-0. It was a spirited bench as Gering held on for a 50-47 win over a Chase County team that entered the game with a 17-6 record.

Pszanka, who led the Bulldogs with 20 points including two free throws with 12 seconds to play, had a big part in how Gering fought with all their effort to get the win.

“We kind of had to forget about that North Platte game and we really wanted to step up our game and try to win this one and finish it out,” Pszanka said. “This is a really big win because it puts us up in the power points for the final games we will have and it is a big win for our season, too.”

Gering coach Steve Land said this was a team effort against a quality opponent.