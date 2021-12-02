Gering wrestlers take down Chadron

The defending Class B state champion Gering wrestling team saw its first action of the season in a 49-24 dual win over Chadron on Thursday night at Gering Junior High School.

"We did alright for our first dual," Gering head coach Jarred Berger said. "We've got a lot to prove and we can see that. Our business level was alright, so I was happy to see that. But we've got a lot to learn. We got into some bad positions, but it's rust and we'll work on that in the next couple of weeks. We've got to get the jitters and that stuff out the door, but overall I'm somewhat happy but we've still got some work to do."

Looking to pick up where it left off in February, the Bulldogs didn't waste any time putting points on the board. However, the Cardinals didn't go out without a fight.

Chadron gave up six forfeits right out of the gate, but picked up wins at 145 pounds, 170, 132 and 138.

Chadron's Quinn Baily earned the first win of the night with a 45-second pin over Gering's Joe Barraza at 145.

Gering's Brasen Hakert, though, went the distance with Chadron's Greg Johns, outlasting the Cardinal 152-pounder 12-2. Keenan Allen added six more team points for the Bulldogs with a pin over Chadron's Dalton Stewart.