Gering wrestlers top Ogallala

The Gering wrestling team hit the mats for the first time in 2022 and came away with an impressive 48-29 win over Ogallala in a contest that was a battle to the end.
Gering head coach Jarred Berger said they wrestled well considering they haven’t wrestled since before Christmas.
“We did pretty good. We had kids out that typically wrestle for us and we held them out,” Berger said. “We still have a lot of things to fix, but it is relatively early in the season, and we didn’t wrestle last week. We are getting healed up and ready to go.”
The Ogallala dual was also a warm-up for the Gering wrestling team as they will compete in a prestigious tournament in Columbus Friday and Saturday with some of the top Class A, B, C and D teams.
“It will be a tough one and a challenge. We will see where everybody is at,” Berger said. “There are a lot of good teams from all the classes in A, B, C, and D. We will see some competition that we normally don’t see but it will be kind of fun to know where you are at. It will be a challenge for sure. We got a bunch of tough kids ready to go.”
The Ogallala dual was a definitely a good tune-up for this tournament, which will feature over 20-some teams.
“It kind of worked out and Ogallala agreed to come up early so that we could hit the road a little earlier to head down to Columbus,” Berger said. “We haven’t competed before Christmas, so it was good to make weight, go out and warm-up and actually get a competition in before we go. We will see out this weekend goes and keep peaking for state.”
The dual saw Gering jump out to an 18-0 lead after Sam Rocheleau pinned Ogallala’s Blake Messervy in 5:45. The Bulldogs then received two forfeit wins for the lead.
After a double forfeit with neither team fielding a wrestler at 120, Ogallala came storming back to cut the deficit to 30-29.
Ogallala’s Logan Stephens pinned Gering’s Jackson Harriger in 1:34 at 126 and then the Indians’ Cole Stokey pinned Joseph Barraza in 55 seconds at 132.
Gering’s AJ Stone stopped the Ogallala streak to up the Gering lead to 24-12 after he pinned Ogallala’s Maxwell Mueller in 1:43.
Ogallala picked up three straight wins, including a forfeit win at 170. The Indians Cameron Zink earned a technical fall over Gering’s Keenan Allen at 152 and then Ethan Skalsky pinned Gering’s Carmelo Timblin at 160.
After Ogallala sliced that lead to 30-29, Gering came back with three straight wins. Jacob Awiszus started the comeback pinning the Indian’s Jobidiiah Brunkhorst in 2:56 at 182. Taydon Gorsuch then controlled Ogallala’s Ryan Oatts before getting the pin in 1:15 at 190. Gering then got a forfeit win to end the match and the 48-29 win.
Berger said after the Indians cut the lead to 30-29, Gering stepped up to close out the match starting with Awiszus.
“Jacob is tough and he has had a great season so far,” Berger said. “He wrestled tough and when he goes out and wrestles, he is all business. He is fun to watch.”
After this weekend, Gering will travel to Alliance on Thursday.
Wrestling Results
Gering 48, Ogallala 29
285 – Sam Rocheleau, Gering, pinned Blake Messervy, Ogallala, 5:45.
106 – Ashton Dane, Gering, forfeit win.
113 – Isaiah Murillo, Gering, forfeit win.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Logan Stephens, Ogallala, pinned Jackson Harriger, Gering, 1:34.
132 – Cole Stokey, Ogallala, pinned Joseph Barraza, Gering, 0:55.
138 – AJ Stone, Gering, pinned Maxwell Mueller, Ogallala, 1:43.
145 – Brasen Hakert, Gering, pinned Caiden Castillo, Ogallala, 3:11.
152 – Cameron Zink, Ogallala, technical fall over Keenan Allen, Gering, 20-2 (4:25).
160 – Ethan Skalsky, Ogallala, pinned Carmelo Timblin, Gering, 3:04.
170 – Landon Holecheck, Ogallala, forfeit win.
182 – Jacob Awiszus, Gering, pinned Jobidiiah Brunkhorst, Ogallala, 2:56.
195 – Taydon Gorsuch, Gering, pinned Ryan Oatts, Ogallala, 1:15.
220 – Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, forfeit win.
Junior Varsity Action
106 – Mitchell Culek, Gering, dec. Barrett Renfro, Ogallala, 10-3.
126 – Kendrick Shifflett, Gering, pinned Kaode Brewer, Ogallala, 1:48.