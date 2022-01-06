Gering wrestlers top Ogallala

The Gering wrestling team hit the mats for the first time in 2022 and came away with an impressive 48-29 win over Ogallala in a contest that was a battle to the end.

Gering head coach Jarred Berger said they wrestled well considering they haven’t wrestled since before Christmas.

“We did pretty good. We had kids out that typically wrestle for us and we held them out,” Berger said. “We still have a lot of things to fix, but it is relatively early in the season, and we didn’t wrestle last week. We are getting healed up and ready to go.”

The Ogallala dual was also a warm-up for the Gering wrestling team as they will compete in a prestigious tournament in Columbus Friday and Saturday with some of the top Class A, B, C and D teams.

“It will be a tough one and a challenge. We will see where everybody is at,” Berger said. “There are a lot of good teams from all the classes in A, B, C, and D. We will see some competition that we normally don’t see but it will be kind of fun to know where you are at. It will be a challenge for sure. We got a bunch of tough kids ready to go.”

The Ogallala dual was a definitely a good tune-up for this tournament, which will feature over 20-some teams.