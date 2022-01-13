Gering Wrestling team takes down Alliance

ALLIANCE -- The Gering wrestling team notched yet another dual win after winning nine matches in a 75-3 win over Alliance on Thursday night at Alliance.

Gering is now 3-2 in head-to-head dual wins, while Alliance is now 2-12 on the season.

Gering picked up its first two matches of the night with pins from Ashton Dane at 106 and Isaiah Murillo at 113. However, Alliance’s Tory Picket Pin held on to edge Gering’s Jordan Shirley 6-4 in the 120-pound match to put Alliance on the board, 8-3.

The win, though, would be the final win for Alliance in the match as the defending Class B state champions rattled off four consecutive pins from Jackson Harriger (126), Joseph Ybarra (132), Albert Stone (138), and Brasen Hakert at 145.

Keenan Allen kept the win streak alive for Gering after picking up a 13-3 major decision over Alliance’s Zane Stoike at 152.

Gering added four more forfeit wins at 160, 170, 182 and 195 before Collin Schwartzkopf wrapped up the win with a technical fall of Alliance’s Matthias Benzel, 19-3, in 5:27.