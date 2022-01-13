Gering Wrestling team takes down Alliance

ALLIANCE -- The Gering wrestling team notched yet another dual win after winning nine matches in a 75-3 win over Alliance on Thursday night at Alliance.
Gering is now 3-2 in head-to-head dual wins, while Alliance is now 2-12 on the season.
Gering picked up its first two matches of the night with pins from Ashton Dane at 106 and Isaiah Murillo at 113. However, Alliance’s Tory Picket Pin held on to edge Gering’s Jordan Shirley 6-4 in the 120-pound match to put Alliance on the board, 8-3.
The win, though, would be the final win for Alliance in the match as the defending Class B state champions rattled off four consecutive pins from Jackson Harriger (126), Joseph Ybarra (132), Albert Stone (138), and Brasen Hakert at 145.
Keenan Allen kept the win streak alive for Gering after picking up a 13-3 major decision over Alliance’s Zane Stoike at 152.
Gering added four more forfeit wins at 160, 170, 182 and 195 before Collin Schwartzkopf wrapped up the win with a technical fall of Alliance’s Matthias Benzel, 19-3, in 5:27.
Alliance will try to bounce back on Saturday when it travels to the Gothenburg Invite for a dual tournament. Gering will also travel to Gothenburg on Saturday.
Gering 75, Alliance 3
285 -- Sam Rocheleau, Gering, won by forfeit.
106 -- Ashton Dane, Gering, pinned Logan Hubbell, Alliance, 0:57.
113 -- Isaiah Murillo, Gering, pinned Ryan Swanson, Alliance, 2:40.
120 -- Tory Picket Pin, Alliance, dec. Jordan Shirley, Gering, 6-4.
126 -- Jackson Harriger, Gering, pinned Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Alliance, 4:49.
132 -- Joseph Ybarra, Gering, pinned Tate Thompson, Alliance, 3:28.
138 -- Albert Stone, Gering, pinned Jarron Santos, Alliance, 3:16.
145 -- Brasen Hakert, Gering, pinned Matthew Moomey, Alliance, 2:50.
152 -- Keenan Allen, Gering, major dec. Zane Stoike, Alliance, 13-3.
160 -- Carmelo Timblin, Gering, won by forfeit.
170 -- David Campos, Gering, won by forfeit.
182 -- Jacob Awiszus, Gering, won by forfeit.
195 -- Taydon Gorsuch, Gering, won by forfeit.
220 -- Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, technical fall Matthias Benzel, Alliance, 19-3 (5:27).