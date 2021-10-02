Gering's comeback comes up short, falls to Lexington 17-13

The Gering Bulldogs fought back from an early first quarter deficit, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter in falling to Lexington 17-13 in a hard-fought contest between the two schools.
Gering coach Danny O’Boyle couldn’t have been prouder of how his team fought, coming back from the 14-0 deficit in the way they played in the last three quarters.
“We definitely started slow, spotting them a 14-0 deficit because of our mistakes and turnovers,” O’Boyle said. “We came back and had a shot to win with fourth and goal at the end of the game and we just couldn’t capitalize. We shot ourselves in the foot quite a bit tonight and we have to clean those things up. We have to be better as a team and I have to be better as a coach.”
Lexington capitalized on two Gering turnovers in the first quarter. The first was a pick by Lexington’s Daylen Naylor and two plays later, the Minutemen’s Hunter Stewart went 48 yards for the score. After the PAT by Zeke Lucas, Lexington was up 7-0 with 6:20 to play in the first.
Gering came back in the first after that score and moved the ball on 10 straight plays. On the 11th play from scrimmage, Lexington’s Jacksen Konrad made a pick, setting up the Minutemen on the 47. Naylor hit Jace Carpenter for a 33-yard pass play and then after a penalty, Stewart went 14 yards to paydirt for the 14-0 lead with 1:44 to play in the opening quarter.
After spotting Lexington those early scores, Gering settled in. The Bulldogs went 10 plays on their next possession before giving the ball back to Lexington. The Minuteman had to punt and Gering’s Tyler Garrett took the punt and eluded a couple tacklers and found a seam and went 52 yards for the touchdown on the punt return to cut the lead to 14-7.
O’Boyle said the punt return was a big momentum boost for his team and shifted the momentum.
“Tyler Garrett played a heck of a game,” O’Boyle said. “We were down 14-0 and he gave us a huge spark with that punt return and a ton of big plays. He comes back with a pick on the next drive. He was playing his butt off tonight and there were a lot of guys that did. We had some guys banged up and Tanner Gartner came through in multiple occasions.
“Our quarterback got knocked out and Jackson Howard did a heck of a job stepping in and taking over in leading us down the field to score a touchdown. Across the board, it looked a little bleak early on and we were hanging our heads a little bit. But, once we got that spark, everybody was right back. I was super proud of the way these guys fought. But we hate losing. We need to get to a point where these become games where we are coming out on top.”
After both squads had to punt, Gering got the ball back with 28.9 seconds in the half and moved the ball 20 yards and the final play saw a pass from Mason Gaudreault to Garrett that was ruled incomplete, but Garrett did catch the ball but the clock expired so it didn’t matter as Lexington led 14-7 at halftime.
After halftime, Gering was moving the ball and fumbled the ball giving it to the Minutemen. Lexington took over on their 33 and had a 15-play drive that was capped off by a 26-yard field goal by Lucas for a 17-7 lead.
Gering came right back and put together a 14-play drive that was aided by a big roughing the passer call that neglected an interception by Lexington. Gering rode that roughing the passing call on Gaudreault and saw Jackson Howard come in and hook up with Gartner for a 22-yard pass play. Later, Howard found Garrett on a 27-yard completion that saw Garrett haul in a pass over his head for the touchdown. Gering trailed 17-13 with 8:35 to play in the game.
Lexington had to punt and Gering got the ball back. Lexington’s Naylor came up big with an interception. Gering’s defense forced a punt and Gering put together what could have been the game-winning drive. The pick play on the drive was a fourth-down pass from Howard to Gartner that went for 26 yards and a first down at the 7-yard line. Gering, however, couldn’t get the ball into the end zone as Lexington’s defense came up inside the red zone to get the win.
O’Boyle said the defense played well after the first quarter.
“After the first quarter, we only gave up three points the rest of the way,” he said. “We stepped up and did our job. We started making plays and had a couple big turnovers. We have to capitalize on opportunities.”