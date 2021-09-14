Gering's Emily Krzyzanowski wins fifth straight individual, Scottsbluff wins team

Krzyzanowski feels there is always room to improve. What she believes she needs to improve on were things that she struggled with during the invite.

“Putting five footers, at the most,” she said. “Those are what I struggle with a little bit as well as hitting straight because some of the holes I didn't.”

One of those happened to be hole 17, where she drove the ball into the bunker and scored her only bogey.

“I was just worried that when I hit it in (the bunker), that I would just be able to get bogey at the most,” she said.

Scottsbluff would win the team title, scoring 30 strokes less than second place Mitchell. Bearcats head coach Brock Ehler said he felt his team played great in the invite and enjoy being able to play with each other.

“I think we’re getting better at the game of golf. We made some mental mistakes early, some of that is on the kids and some of that is on the coaches, but they played well,” Ehler said. “They’re still having fun, they collaborate well at the end, they’re sitting together, they’re talking about the game and what they could’ve done better, so they believe in themselves, too. That’s what we want to see, smiles and self-confidence.”