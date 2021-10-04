Gering's Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff wins at districts

“It was two different tournaments, that’s for sure, and that’s how the course played. The first time, the greens were really spongy and slow, and this time they mowed it down and it was firm and fast,” Ehler said. “It just shows the adversity that this course can give you just by how you want to set it up. We played the tough side in McCook finishing, we played the tough side here, and it’s honestly a mental endurance type of thing.

“You come finishing down the stretch and right when you think you’ve seen the worst of it, the toughest four holes are coming up to finish, so it’s tough for them to feel like they’re continuing to gain confidence in themselves or did well. They did well and they kept grinding, lining up putts and trying. It was just an overall team effort.”

Krzyzanowski adjusted on the course when realizing what was happening on the greens prior to getting to the back nine.

“I just tried to not hit it as hard,” Krzyzanowski said. “I wanted to make sure it got close and not try and make it so that I wouldn’t get a big score or number.”

Krzyzanowski feels good going into the state tournament next week and wants to ensure that her short game stays where it’s at, so she will be working to improve this skill.