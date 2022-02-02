Gering's Rocheleau inks with Chadron State for football

Playing college football is a big step for Rocheleau.

“It is a big step that I have wanted to take for a while,” he said. “Always playing sports in high school, I guess I accomplished what I wanted.”

A big thing was that the scheme that they run was similar to what Gering runs. Rocheleau said he is pegged to play along the offensive line.

“It is a lot similar to what we have here in Gering,” he said. “I think it is cool that I am going to the same school as my coach and he would say, too, it is a pretty good program and he had a great time so I am looking forward to it.”

Rocheleau is grateful to have played under O’Boyle’s tutorage the last two years.

“It has been a lot of different things, but I think (Coach O’Boyle) has a lot to bring to Gering and it has showed,” Rocheleau said. “Everyone is starting to buy in what he has and I want to see everyone keep it going and keep on building on what we have and it will be really good.”

Rocheleau said the future looks bright for Gering football.