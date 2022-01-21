Gering's Ryan Johnston signs NLI

Gering Legion Baseball player Ryan Johnston signed his National Letter of Intent Friday at the Central Church of Christ to play baseball for York College next year.

“Throughout my life, I’ve worked hard for a lot of different sports, and I came to the realization about four or five months ago that baseball is really the route I wanted to take,” he said. “Coming into this, I didn’t have too many offers from anywhere and then when I got this one; it meant a lot to me that I can continue my academic and athletic career. I knew this was the place to go when I set foot on campus.”

Johnston felt welcomed the moment he set foot on the campus and attributed the coaches, as well as his religion, as his reasons for attending York next year.

“I chose York because when I first got there, their coaches greeted me and they really treated me like that’s where I needed to be,” Johnston said. “Not only is York a good baseball program for me, but they also follow their Christ-like ways, and religion is the most important thing in my life and being able to follow that really guided me to be able to choose York.”