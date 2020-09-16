Gering's Schlaepfer aiming higher in senior season

Schlaepfer said she didn’t realize the Scottsbluff Invite would also be the Western Conference meet this season.

“I honestly didn’t know where it was because it wasn’t on our schedule,” she said. “When coach (Jessica Boswell) told me, it really shocked me. I just knew I was going to have to grind to win.”

Schlaepfer said it was satisfying to accomplish one of her goals this season by defending her Western Conference title.

“It’s pretty awesome,” she said. “Last year, it was super windy and I didn’t play the greatest. Today, I feel like I played pretty great. To be Western Conference champ back-to-back is pretty exciting.”

Schlaepfer said getting the win didn’t really enter her mind much during the tournament. She just knew she would have to outplay Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley and Emily Krzyzanowski.

“I just thought about it in terms of what the other girls were doing,” she said. “I was playing to the best of my ability. If I wasn’t going to win, at least I was still playing well, and (either Kelley or Krzyzanowski) had a better day. They’re my friends, so that wouldn’t have bothered me.”

That isn’t to say that she doesn’t feel a sense of competitiveness toward Kelley and Krzyzanowski.