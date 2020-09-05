Gering's Wiese leads team to 2-1 record in McCook tourney

McCOOK — Gering’s Madi Wiese had two dominating performances from the mound to give Gering two huge wins in the McCook Softball tournament.

In the first game of the tournament, Wiese struck out nine Holdrege batters in the team’s 11-1 win.

Gering put up three runs in the top of the second against Holdrege, Macy Schlothauer, Wiese and Brylee Dean all drove in runs to give Gering the 3-1 advantage.

Nickie Todd scored in the third inning on a groundout by Maddi Walker, and Jada Schlothauer added a run on a triple by Macy Schlothauer to give Gering the 5-1 lead.

Todd doubled in the fourth inning to score Haylee Harder and Dean. Walker smacked a double to centerfield to score Todd for the 8-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, Dean drove in Jessica Brown on a single, and Todd drove in Dean for the 10-1 advantage for Gering. Jada Schlothauer drove in Todd for the final run of the game.

Todd led Gering with three RBis and three runs scored. Macy Schhlothauer, Dean and Maddi Walker.

In their third game of the day, Wiese struck out six more batters as the Bulldogs pulled off the 10-0 win over McCook.