Gibbon rallies past Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - A four-hour bus trip home from the Panhandle proved to be a sweet one after the Gibbon High School football team rallied for a 28-20 victory over Bridgeport on Friday afternoon.

The Buffaloes, who improved to 3-1 on the season, stormed back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to keep the Bulldogs winless at 0-4.

"Going on a four-hour bus ride home with a win means a lot to our guys," Gibbon co-head coach Steve Yockey said. "We have a senior-led group and I'm really proud of them."

Bridgeport looked to be on the verge of a homecoming victory early in the second half.

Leading 14-7 at halftime, the Bulldogs' advantage quickly grew to 20-7 when quarterback Braxten Swires hooked up with Kason Loomis on a 42-yard touchdown strike on Bridgeport's first possession of the third quarter.

Gibbon responded with a 13-play drive that covered 67 yards to answer Bridgeport's touchdown. Senior quarterback Braxton Smith capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Konner Hyde to pull the Buffaloes back within 20-13.

This time Bridgeport looked like they would have an immediate answer by driving 44 yards in 14 plays down to the Buffaloes 23. However, Gibbon put a halt to the drive with an interception off a tipped pass.