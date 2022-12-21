Girls Basketball Preview

Banner County

Mascot: Wildcats

Head Coach: Brandon Avila

Assistant Coach(es): Tod Wenger

Number of years as head coach: 3

Coaching Record: 1-15

Last year’s record: 1-15

Last Year’s Accomplishment: We were able to compete against a varsity schedule and were able to improve every game.

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: D2

Number of returning starters: 4

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 5

Who Are the Returning Players

Grace Fankhauser, junior

Amanda Montelongo, junior

Riley Jones, sophomore

Makayla Enriquez, sophomore

Karleigh Leslie, sophomore

Jaelyn Yetter, sophomore

Marie Hein, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Abigayle Jones, freshman

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

The keys for our success this year are to play as a team, play all four quarters every game, and to get better every single practice and better every single game. We need to be consistent on the offensive side of the ball and on the defensive side of the ball.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Jazmin Calihua- Gonzales – Minatare , Zaili Benish – Leyton, Shawnie Gamble– Leyton, Lauryn Stanley – South Platte.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

In our Conference teams like Potter Dix, Garden County, Bayard, Leyton will all be solid due to them returning a lot of quality players from last year. We also play some good teams outside of our conference like Hyannis, Hay Springs, Sioux County/Crawford, and Arthur County.

Strengths of the team this year?

We are still a fairly young team this year and our strength is that return 4 out of our 5 starters from last year as well as two

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Bayard, Leyton, Garden County, South Platte, Potter-Dix are the teams to watch for in our conference and district but I also see Creek Valley as being much improved from last year and will be a team to look out for.

Bridgeport

Mascot: Bulldogs

Head Coach: Dave Kuhlen

Assistant Coach: Amber Dean

Last year’s record: 26-2

Last Year’s Accomplishment: State runner-up

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: C1

Number of returning starters: 4

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 10

Who Are the Returning starters

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, senior

Mackenzie Liakos, senior

Alexis Hill, senior

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, junior

Brooklyn Mohrman, junior

Grace Dean, junior

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Ella Schluterbusch, freshman

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We have a very enjoyable group of people to be around every day starting with my assistant coach, Amber Dean, all the way to the managers. Every day we are all looking to be better than the day before.

Chadron

Mascot: Cardinals

Head Coach: Eric Calkins

Assistant Coach(es): CJ Bach

Number of years as head coach:2nd

Last year’s record: 13-10

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: C-1

Number of returning starters: 3/4

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 7

Who Are the Returning Players

Laney Klemke, senior

Makinley Fuller, senior

Marlee Pinnt, senior

Taverra Sayaloune, junior

Demi Ferguson, junior

Jaleigh McCartney, junior

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We need to do a better job of taking care of the ball and reducing turnovers. We were not as strong a rebounding team last year as we needed to be. We have the pieces to be a pretty decent team this year. We need to work our tails off and see improvement as the season moves along.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

All our Western Conference games should be close competitive games. We also play Lakota Tech, Rapid City Christian and Gordon/Rushville which should be difficult games. We also play Bridgeport before Christmas.

Strengths of the team this year?

Good leadership and great kids. We should be a better shooting (scoring) team this year and hope to be able to push the ball a little.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Bridgeport of course, the regular Western Conf teams (Scottsbluff, Gering, Sidney), Gordon Rushville should win lots of games this year.

Crawford

Mascot: Rams

Head Coach: Madison Hinshaw

Assistant Coach(es): Lora Andersen, Chris Klein, and John Lemmon

Number of years as head coach: 1

Last year’s record: 20-5

Last Year’s Accomplishment: Made it to the state tournament in Lincoln, NE

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: we just moved to D1 this year due to a Co-Op with Sioux County

Number of returning starters: 3

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 11

Who Are the Returning starters

Kylah Vogel, senior

Carly Lemmon, senior

Britney Klein, junior

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

With graduating all leaders and major contributors on both Crawford’s team and Sioux County’s team, we need the younger girls to step up and lead this team.

New faces abound at the beginning of a new era of Crawford basketball. After making a run to Lincoln and the state tournament last season, this year’s version of the Rams features a new coaching staff as well as a plethora of young players who will be counted on for major contributions. In addition, returning starters from two successful campaigns last year will combine due to the opportunity to co-op with Sioux County. Carly Lemmon, Kylah Vogel, and Britney Klein will be relied upon to provide veteran leadership to a young and inexperienced, yet talented and athletic group of eager underclassmen. Team strengths look to lean toward 3-point shooting and team speed, which were showcased over this summer’s grueling summer basketball program. This year’s seniors and top returning scorers from the 21-22 season look to make their final season one of their best, as they seek to return to the big stage in Lincoln at the end of the year.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Kylah Vogel, Carly Lemmon, and Britney Klein

Were there any records set last year or key milestones for records that could be broke this year?

Carly Lemmon broke the total made 3 point shots in a game.

Natalie Barry broke the total assists in a game.

Gering

Mascot: Bulldogs

Head Coach: Steve Land

Number of years as head coach: 17

Last year’s record: 172-204

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: B

Number of returning starters: 4

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 9

Who Are the Returning Players

Nickie Todd, senior

Carleigh Pszanka, senior

Savannah Baird, senior

Neveah Hrasky, junior

Jaleigh Kumm, junior

Gabby Moreno, sophomore

Makenzie Todd, sophomore

Kelsey Brady, sophomore

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Nickie Todd, Carleigh Pszanka, Neveah Hrasky, and Gabby Moreno finished the season well and have good experience coming back.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

Scottsbluff, North Platte, Sidney-well established programs with great programs. Sidney is always tough and play good defense. Scottsbluff has quickness and great shooters. Gordon Rushville will be solid, and Crete and Waverly will be extremely tough.

Strengths of the team this year?

Experience, height and rebounding. We will return key players that finished .500 last season. If some newcomers can step up and give us some depth, we will be competitive. We have enough talent coming back that it could be a very good year if we can stay away from the injury bug. We also need to learn how to win the close games, we lost several close games last year by not executing down the stretch.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Scottsbluff-Payton Burda, Paige Horne. Anna Kelley.

Bridgeport girls are very talented with guards and post play. Ruthie and Olvia Loomis-Goltl

Sidney-Reese Riddle are tough players.

Gordon-Rushville

Mascot: Mustangs

Head Coach: Randy Hurlburt

Assistant Coach(es): Shawn McKimmey & Robin Johnson

Number of years as head coach: 16th

Coaching Record: 191-143

Last year’s record: 19-7

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: Nebraska C-2

Number of returning starters: 5

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 9

Who Are the Returning Players

AJae McKimmey, senior

Tessa Hurlburt, senior

Reaghan Shultz, senior

Haley Johnson, junior

Trinity Taylor, junior

Skye Tausan, junior

McKinley Grover, junior

Rylie Shultz, sophomore

Emma Martins, sophomore

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

Staying healthy and playing as a team.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

We have a tough schedule this year with a lot of great match ups.

Strengths of the team this year?

We have the whole team back from last year so our experience should help. We also have a lot of different ways of scoring.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

We have some great individuals but we play well as a team. Our leading scorer could be different every night.

Were there any records set last year or key milestones for records that could be broke this year?

Tessa Hurlburt broke our school 3 pointers in a season record. Reaghan Shultz was 2 assists away from breaking the season record for our school. Both of them will have a good chance to get those and possibly the school career record. Haley Johnson could also break some records.

Kimball

Mascot: Longhorns

Head Coach: Jaclyn Burks

Assistant Coach(es): Tiffany Johnson

Number of years as head coach: 2

Coaching Record: 10-28

Last year’s record: 7-15

Last Year’s Accomplishment: Working together as a team

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: D1

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 6

Who Are the Returning Players

Emma Patterson, senior

Grace Anderson, junior

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Alyssa Paxton, senior

Addisyn Olson, freshman

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We have dropped to D1 classification, which means we will face different teams during subdistricts. The key for us will be to attack on offense more and to really pressure opponents on defense.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Bridgeport should make another run to state this year, It will be interesting to see those players develop.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

Morril, Potter and Leyton should be good games for us

Strengths of the team this year?

We lost 6 seniors last year, so coming together and finding our new leaders has been a good experience. The girls I have now, really want to work hard as a unit together.

Were there any records set last year or key milestones for records that could be broken this year?

I think Addisyn Olson will be a player to watch and develop over the next four years. She is a talented player who can post up as well as bring the ball down the court with confidence. She should really flourish in the upcoming seasons.

Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Mascot: Dogger

Head Coach: Name: Susan Bartel

Assistant: Kim Cooper

Years coaching at current school and record: 1 year; 13-11

Overall years of coaching and record: 1 year; 13-11

Number of returning starters

Ashlee Hattan, senior

Madison Saul, senior

Natalie Speckner, junior

Number of Returning Letterwinners

Kamryn Rafferty, senior

Baylee Skinner, senior

Abby Frederick, senior

Taylor Scott, senior

Anne Buller, senior

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

Building on what we started last year to take the team to a higher level of play.

LFL girls’ basketball will continue for the second year with coaching staff of Susan Bartel and Kim Cooper. Last year the team finished with a record of 13-11 from a previous record of 5-13 in 20-21. Many of their starters and those who saw significant playing time will return, along with some young talent, which will continue to increase their competitiveness despite moving up to a 2A conference.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Natalie Speckner will continue to be a leader in scoring and defense.

Ashlee Hattan is expected to continue her scoring presence.

Kamryn Rafferty is playing extremely well and will be a contender to deal with in the post.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

Looking forward to our initial match ups at the Burns Tourney versus Big Horn and Moorcroft.

Strengths of the team this year?

Building on last year

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Southeast, Pine Bluffs

Mitchell

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Head Coach: Shawn Harvey

Assistant Coach(es): Brooke Turek, Mike Kanno, and Jessica Aratani

Number of years as head coach: 5th

Coaching Record: 60-42

Last year’s record: 11-14

Last Year’s Accomplishment: 4th Place in Western Conference and 3rd Place in Western Trails Conference Tournaments

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: C-2

Number of returning starters: 2

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 4

Who Are the Returning Players

Grace Martin, senior

Janay Wurdeman, senior

Addison Lashley, senior

Dionicia Rodriguez, senior

Emma Robbins, junior

Anna Cheek, junior

Emily Esselstein, junior

Kaitlyn Keener, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Addy Bowlin, freshman

Kate Pieper, freshman

We have several sophomores and incoming freshman that will compete for spots on the varsity team and have the ability to help in many different positions.

Do you have past players who are playing at the collegiate level?

Keyana Wilfred 2019University of Nevada Las Vegas Basketball

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We had a very familiar season last season to the season prior. We had a lot of close games that we just couldn’t close out, but the kids really played hard and we were able to get a better start to the season and played some really good teams close to the end. We start the season off again with a tough schedule of games, but if we can get a good start I think we can have a good season and see what happens late for postseason.

My message to the kids has been they will be as good as they want to be as the mental part of the game is where they will need to be strong and believe they can achieve success.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Payton Burda – Scottsbluff - Very good shooter and can handle the ball well. Should be a leader for her team this year.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl – Bridgeport - Very good inside post player that creates match up problems for everyone.

Olivia Loomis Goltl – Bridgeport - Probably the best all around player in the area. Excellent ball handler and can shoot the ball from a variety of areas on the floor.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

All of our games should be competitive this year, but it is always a good match up when we play Scottsbluff, Sidney, Bridgeport and Gordon Rushville. Bayard will be a team to watch this season and should be a good competitive game for us this season.

Strengths of the team this year?

We are young this year and will rely on our seniors to gain some needed leadership and varsity experience to help the younger players catch up to the speed of the varsity game.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Scottsbluff, Sidney, Bridgeport, and Gordon Rushville will be teams to watch this season and they each have some really good players on their team.

Bayard will also be a good team this year with some experienced players and they have a lot of momentum coming off a very successful volleyball season.

Morrill

Mascot: Lions

Head Coach: Josh Guerue

Assistant Coach(es): Chauncey Pedersen, Shelby Peltz, Brad Cole

Number of years as head coach: This is year 10 at Morrill

Coaching Record: 125-91

Last year’s record: 6-16

Last Year’s Accomplishment:

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: D-1

Number of returning starters: 4

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 8

Who Are the Returning Players

Katrina Kohel, senior

Lexis Gibson, junior

Brooklin Hess, junior

Avree Blair, junior

Elizabeth Henderson, junior

Kinzley Hess, sophomore

Autumn Edwards, sophomore

Brooklyn Brown, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Katelyn Walker, freshman

Do you have past players who are playing at the collegiate level?

Ilycia Guerue 2021 University of Jamestown Basketball

Jessica Harvey 2017 Presentation College Basketball

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

Our staff is really excited for this season. We have a tremendous group of girls that are great athletes and incredible young ladies. The girls had a good summer and have made good strides since last season. With the majority of the team returning, we are expecting to make big improvements from last year’s six-win season. We have a track team in basketball uniforms. What I mean by that is we have outstanding speed. We are going to look to play a high tempo fast paced style of game. Going into the season we feel like we have eight to nine girls that can play at the varsity level, giving us the depth, we will need to move up and down the floor the way we will want to. Developing outside threats will be something we will need to develop throughout the season. Our pressure style defense should provide us the opportunity to score in transition.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Brooklin Hess will be a player for us that should make an impact in the region. She is fast athletic and has the potential to turn defense into offense and any moment. She is starting to develop an outside threat to go along with her aggressive hoop play.

Strengths of the team this year?

Our biggest strength this year will be our overall team speed and athleticism. We will be able to play a fast-paced high energy game. Our girls are quick and fast. We will hope to score a large percentage of our points in transition.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

We have two tough conferences that are filled with challenges. Bridgeport, Bayard and Gordon-rushville will be good teams with great players in the WTC this year. Hay Springs and Edgemont will provide challenges in the PAC.

Sidney

Mascot: Lady Raiders

Head Coach:Tyler Shaw

Number of years as head coach: 17

Coaching Record: 264-118

Last year’s record: 19-8

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: B

Number of returning starters: 2

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 9

Who Are the Returning Players

Reese Riddle, senior

Rheagan Stanley, senior

Katie Ramsey, junior

Chloe Ahrens, junior

Payton Schrotberger, junior

Karsyn Leeling, junior

Kayla Westby, sophomore

Jordan DeNovellis, sophomore

Carli Black, sophomore

Ryan Dillehay, sophomore

Zoey Christiensen, sophomore

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We lost 3 seniors from last year’s team that were huge keys to our success last year. All three of those seniors were starters at some point in the season. Our returning team is a group of hard working players that will need to develop throughout the season. We will have a lot of players that we want to get some varsity experience this year. We want to be able to put together different combinations with our lineups this season. We will have some important roles to fill from our returning players. Rebounding and defending will be so important for our team this season. We will also need to find some consistent shooters from the outside as well. We will need to focus on improving within our defensive system while working to improve our offensive skills. The key to our success this season will be to find a rotation of players who can fill a role to make us the best we can be. Our goal is to play our best basketball in February and March and find a way to Lincoln.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Reese Riddle, Rheagan Stanley, Kayla Westby,Katie Ramsey

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

Scottsbluff - Good athletes and players; been the best in the subdistrict the past few years

Chadron - Always a tough game when we play

Chase County - Bryn McNair is one of the best players we see

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Scottsbluff - Payton Burda, Anna Kelly, Paige Horne

Chadron - Demi Ferguson

Gering - Nickie Todd

Were there any records set last year or key milestones for records that could be broke this year?

Torrington

Mascot: Blazers

Head Coach: Chris Strampe

Assistant Coach(es): Monte Stokes, Sophie Swanson, John Walter

Last year’s record: 15-13

Last Year’s Accomplishment: 6th at State

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: 3A Wyoming

Number of returning starters: 1

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 5

Who Are the Returning Players

Marissa Moorehouse, senior

Kalissa Reyes, senior

Carleigh Dugger, senior

Jaycee Hurley, sophomore

Teryn Stokes, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Marina Pastalle, junior

Olive Osmera, sophomore

Madix McIntosh, sophomore

Do you have past players who are playing at the collegiate level?

Reece Halley 2022 North Platte CC Basketball

AJ West 2022 Eastern Wyoming CC Basketball/Volleyball

Sierra Allen 2022 Eastern Wyoming CC Basketball

Mattie Jones 2022 Laramie County CC Basketball

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We need to grow and gain experience with every game so that we peak at our regional and state tournaments.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Marissa Moorehouse is our only returning starter and a senior leader. She is a fearless competitor and can score in a variety of ways. Jaycee Hurley and Teryn Stokes played a large number of varsity minutes last year as Freshman and will look to build on that experience. Kalissa Reyes and Carleigh Dugger are ready to step into Varsity roles after a strong graduating class last year.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

Our most important games will be against the top teams in our conference including Newcastle and Douglas. We will also play some great Nebraska schools during the first quarter of our season.

Strengths of the team this year?

Speed, culture, and defensive intensity.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Douglas, WY (Lauren Olsen) and Newcastle, WY (Jaylen Ostenson, Shelby Tidyman)

Were there any records set last year or key milestones for records that could be broke this year?

Last year’s Seniors were a record setting class and set several program records for scoring, rebounding, and assists. This year we redefine our team goals and attempt to be successful in our region and state.