Girls' tennis teams split at triangular

The Gering Bulldogs girls’ tennis team hosted the Scottsbluff Bearcats and Alliance Bulldogs on Tuesday at Scottsbluff High School.

“The team did well. We are improving every week and that’s what you look for,” Gering coach Ron Swank said. “The experience gained for the freshmen has been real positive and at least two of them will probably make the state team this year.”

All three teams split on the day as Alliance beat Gering 3-2 but lost to Scottsbluff 7-2. The Bearcats fell to Gering 7-2.

“I think overall, we played pretty good. There were a few matches I believe we should have won and a couple we could have competed a little better,” Alliance coach Scott Mills said. “I definitely see improvement and see where there is room for more. Our JV team is starting to show signs of hard work paying off also. Our future looks really good.”

The Bearcats are at a level of consistency that the coaches want to see as they continue to see improvement with the GNAC and state tournaments coming closer.

“The team has reached a level of consistency that is about where we would like to be at this point late in the season,” Bearcat coach Darren Emerick said. “Our top singles players (Megan Bewley and Jessica Davis) are at the top of their game and we’ll just be polishing the rough edges between now and the state tournament. In our JV matches, I saw a lot of improvement and some real strides toward playing at the level they will need for varsity play next season.”

All three teams took part in the Scottsbluff Invite on April 22 and for Alliance, some Bulldogs played better under the pressure while others didn’t compared to Tuesday where they were more relaxed.

“We played a little bit more relaxed, it is a give and take. We have a few girls who play better under the pressure of an invite and a few that tighten up a little under pressure,” Mills said. “The team continues to impress me the way they keep playing hard all the way through the match. They will not give up.”

The Bearcats held their Senior Appreciation night prior to the teams dual against Gering and they have been the cornerstones to the Bearcat program.

“I can’t begin to say how strongly I feel about this group of seniors. They are the players I began coaching the girls team with as freshmen and we have been through so much, including the lost season due to the pandemic,” Emerick said. “You couldn’t find a better group of students, leaders and teammates than these young ladies.

“Every one of them has set a highest level of sportsmanship, ethics, and scholastic achievement. They are cornerstones of the Bearcat tennis program we are building together with coach (Hannah) Liptac and the next generation of players.”

Host Gering had two seniors on this year’s team as Swank said he enjoyed having them on the team these last four years.

“We only have two seniors this year and Olivia Leypoldt stepped back after about two weeks of practice and Alexis Thompson decided that she was finished this week,” Swank said. “They’re two really good people and I enjoyed having them with us for four years. Everyone we have playing now will be back next year because they’re all underclassmen.”

This triangular was the last dual that Gering had in the area as the rest of their season will be on the road. Going into the final invites and competitions, the Bulldogs have to work on their positioning and serves.

“I’m really stressing the importance of positioning to return shots. One problem we have is we let the ball bounce up over our head and that isn’t the correct position to be driving a ball back to the opponent,” Swank said. “Serves are critical. We just have to get the correct toss and the correct rhythm going.”

Alliance will work on energy levels and their shot selection before they play in the Gothenburg Invite on April 29 and at the Hastings St. Cecilia Invite on April 30.

“This week, we will focus on our energy level during the match and our shot selection. We need to make smarter shots and not hit right back to the opponent,” Mills said. “I am starting to see our players making better choices in their shots but it’s still an aspect of the game we need to work on.”

Scottsbluff will have a dual against McCook on Friday before Gering joins them for the McCook Invite on Saturday.

“Our focus before we head to McCook will be on second serves, singles, patterns of play and increasing the aggressiveness of our doubles tactics,” Emerick said.

