Girls' wrestling gains traction

One sport that has been sanctioned this year is girls wrestling and there are multiple schools in the area that have a team. The Nebraska Schools Activities Association Board of Director voted unanimously to sanction girls wrestling starting this year back in May.
“It’s awesome, I think it’s a great opportunity for young ladies to build upon that and to find the love of a different sport,” Bridgeport girls wrestling school Tony McGrath said. “I just think it helps build people, whether male or female. It’s a good sport to teach you those life lessons before you go out into the world.
“I think this is a great opportunity for these young ladies to just go out there and compete. The sport of wrestling is really a character builder and they were just excited to be able to participate in it.”
Prior to this year, there were girls wrestling as part of the boys team since they couldn’t compete against other girls.
“Paige Denke (Chadron) and Jerzie Menke (Bridgeport) competed against the boys at a high level and it kind of changed the way people perceived girls wrestling and I really think the Olympics helped,” McGrath said.
With Bridgeport being one of those schools, McGrath and boys coach Craig Johnson had been talking about having a team for some time.
“Craig and I had been talking about it for a long time and we had Jerzie Menke wrestle for us. Craig actually had a girl before Jerzie that wrestled for him and that was before I started coaching,” McGrath said. “We had just always talked about how in these smaller schools, after the junior high girls basketball season, there’s no season for the girls. So we thought it would be nice to put a girls season there and to get more girls interested in wrestling.”
McGrath and Johnson saw the popularity of girls wrestling increasing so they started training girls within Bridgeport Public Schools earlier in the year.
“Around when Jerzie Menke was in high school, you could see that it was becoming more popular,” McGrath said. “So, we kind of got the ball rolling last year and we were able to work with some girls during that time in January and February. When it got sanctioned this year, it was a smooth transition so far.”
The Lady Bulldogs were excited to be able to participate and had even talked to McGrath about getting mat time during the summer as soon as it became sanctioned.
“I sent out the message, it got around and they wanted to practice right away,” McGrath said. “They were like ‘Can we come in and practice?’ We said no but we can have an open mat. A few of them came in and just wanted to be a part of it. Hopefully by this summer, we can get them to some camps.”
Coach McGrath comes from a family of wrestlers and even wrestled in federation as a kid. When the opportunity came up to coach, he took it.
“Wrestling was always a sport in my family and I had friends that wrestled when we were little kids,” he said. “The opportunity came up to coach so I just took it and began coaching with Craig Johnson, who’s kind of like a mentor so I just thought I’d give it a shot and fell in love with the sport. It kind of just went from there.”
McGrath started coaching at the junior high level after Johnson asked him and progressed to the high school level later.
“I taught with Johnson for around 10 years and he just asked me if I would like to help him coach,” McGrath said. “At that time, it was junior high wrestling and I was like, ‘sure, that’s fine.’ I gave it a shot and then the high school position opened up for the assistant, so that’s how that got started.”
Being the first girls coach at Bridgeport gives McGrath an opportunity to teach his team life lessons through wrestling.
“I think going through a wrestling season or even going through four high school wrestling seasons as a kid in high school, I think it prepares you for life,” McGrath said. “I think it gives you self-confidence, determination, the hard work and what you have to put into it to get success. Success doesn’t necessarily mean winning the match, it’s just making improvements every day.”
With only a certain amount of teams in the state, the tournaments are few and far between but more schools will house teams in the future as the numbers continue to grow.
