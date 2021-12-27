Girls' wrestling gains traction

“Craig and I had been talking about it for a long time and we had Jerzie Menke wrestle for us. Craig actually had a girl before Jerzie that wrestled for him and that was before I started coaching,” McGrath said. “We had just always talked about how in these smaller schools, after the junior high girls basketball season, there’s no season for the girls. So we thought it would be nice to put a girls season there and to get more girls interested in wrestling.”

McGrath and Johnson saw the popularity of girls wrestling increasing so they started training girls within Bridgeport Public Schools earlier in the year.

“Around when Jerzie Menke was in high school, you could see that it was becoming more popular,” McGrath said. “So, we kind of got the ball rolling last year and we were able to work with some girls during that time in January and February. When it got sanctioned this year, it was a smooth transition so far.”

The Lady Bulldogs were excited to be able to participate and had even talked to McGrath about getting mat time during the summer as soon as it became sanctioned.