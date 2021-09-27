Golfers break program record on Sunday

MARSHALL, Minn. -- The Chadron State College golf team charged up the team leaderboard on Sunday, on account of a new school record single-round team score on the second and final day of the Mustang Invite at Marshall Golf Club in Minnesota. The Eagles' 306 strokes undercut the previous record, set at last season's RJGA Palm Valley Classic in April, by five strokes to jump from seventh place on day one to 4th of 10 teams.

The team's two-round tournament score of 626 was one stroke above the school record for 36 holes.

"The ladies played great on day two," said Head CSC Golf Coach John Ritzen. "I'm proud of how they bounced back and improved today. The school record will give us a good goal to shoot for moving forward. This course played similar to Pueblo Country Club, so hopefully we can keep the good play going through our next tournament there."

Junior Alpine Hickstein was one stroke from her own program record for individual tournament score, finishing at 151 after rounds of 78 on Monday and one-over-par 73 on Tuesday. She improved her placing from tied for 11th to 4th individually, out of 64 golfers.

All four of CSC's other student-athletes who competed for team scores claimed new personal bests.