Golfers break program record on Sunday

MARSHALL, Minn. -- The Chadron State College golf team charged up the team leaderboard on Sunday, on account of a new school record single-round team score on the second and final day of the Mustang Invite at Marshall Golf Club in Minnesota. The Eagles' 306 strokes undercut the previous record, set at last season's RJGA Palm Valley Classic in April, by five strokes to jump from seventh place on day one to 4th of 10 teams.
The team's two-round tournament score of 626 was one stroke above the school record for 36 holes.
"The ladies played great on day two," said Head CSC Golf Coach John Ritzen. "I'm proud of how they bounced back and improved today. The school record will give us a good goal to shoot for moving forward. This course played similar to Pueblo Country Club, so hopefully we can keep the good play going through our next tournament there."
Junior Alpine Hickstein was one stroke from her own program record for individual tournament score, finishing at 151 after rounds of 78 on Monday and one-over-par 73 on Tuesday. She improved her placing from tied for 11th to 4th individually, out of 64 golfers.
All four of CSC's other student-athletes who competed for team scores claimed new personal bests.
Sophomore Brooke Kramer shot a 156 to best her own low score of 161. She tied for 11th, with only 1 hole in 36 more than one-over-par.
Kinsey Smith, another sophomore, finished tied for 21st. She was two under her career best, firing 159 in two rounds.
Among the four golfers who scored both days was sophomore Allison Acosta, who earned a tie for 24th by carding 161, which was two under her career low.
Finally, sophomore Kenzey Kanno finished at 164 strokes for 34th place.
Junior Jordan Grasis, playing as an individual, had a good tournament as well, putting up her second best career 36-hole score, by a single stroke, and tying for 19th with 158 strokes.
Augustana University won the team title recording 299-304-603. The Vikings' Molly Stevens was the individual winner, scoring 69-73-142 to earn a meet record.
Chadron State plays at the Samuel Proal Invite in two weeks, hosted by Colorado State University-Pueblo at Pueblo Country Club.
CSC Individual Results:
4, Alpine Hickstein, 78-73-151; T11, Brooke Kramer, 80-76-156; T19, Jordan Grasis, 77-81-158; T21, Kinsey Smith, 81-78-159; T24, Allison Acosta, 81-79-160; 34, Kenzey Kanno, 83-81-164.
Team Results:
1, Augustana, 299-304-603; 2, Gustavus Adolphus, 309-311-620; 3, Wayne State College, 314-310-324; 4, Chadron State, 320-306-626; 5, Concordia-St. Paul, 316-316-632; 6, Minnesota State, 319-314-633; 7, Southwest Minnesota, 314-325-639; 8, Bemidji State, 337-329-666; 9, Minnesota-Crookston, 356-350-706; 10, Minnesota-Moorhead, 361-353-714.