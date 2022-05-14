'Good things' happen for Eagles at 'Last Chance' Meets

“Some good things happened,” according to Chadron State College Head Track and Field Coach Riley Northrup on Friday and Saturday, when a handful of Eagles participated in “Last Chance” Meets hosted by Concordia University in Seward and the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Both of the Eagles’ exceptional hammer throwers had personal best marks to add to their already outstanding performances this spring.

On Friday at Concordia, Daniel Reynolds of Granby, Colo., launched the hammer 203 feet, 7 inches to add one inch to his school record.

On Saturday at Kearney, Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., hurled the 16-pound ball and its handle 203 feet, 2 inches, his career-best that is 14 inches longer than Collins’s heave that set the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference record in late April.

Both of the Chadron State sophomore will qualify for the NCAA Division II National Championships at Allendale, Mich., at the end of this month. Their classmate, high jumper Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., also will qualify for the national meet. She was part of the CSC contingent that competed at Kearney on Saturday, and maintained the consistency she has shown this season both indoors and outdoors by clearing 5-5 ¾.

Another sophomore, Creighton Trembly of Longmont, Colo., had a career-best time of 14.49 seconds while placing second in the 110-meter high hurdles on Saturday. He also was second in that event at the RMAC Championships this spring.

Still another member of the Eagles’ impressive sophomore class, Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., triple jumped 49-2 ½ Saturday, just a half inch shy of his season-best to place third in that event after going 48-9 and finishing second at the Concordia.

Not everything went well for the Eagles on Saturday. They muffed the first hand-off in the 4x100-meter relay, ending the quartet’s hopes of posting a mark that would qualify them for the national meet. The relay team also entered that race on Friday, but its time of 41.23 was 19 hundredths of a second slower than its season-best.

The Eagles’ placings and marks this weekend follow:

CSC results at Concordia:

4x100 relay—4, Chadron State (Brodie Roden, Brock Voth, Quincy Efeturi, Creighton Trembly), 41.23.

Hammer throw—2, Daniel Reynolds, 62.07 meters [203 feet, 7 inches] (school record); 5, Shane Collins, 59.87 meters [196-5].

Triple jump—2, Derrick Nwagwu, 14.83 meters [48-9], 5, Brock Voth, 14.32 meters (46-11 ¾]; 8, Joss Linse, 13.62 meters [44-8 ¼].

CSC’s results at Kearney:

110 high hurdles—2, Creighton Trembly, 14.49 seconds. (career best).

Hammer throw—3, Shane Collins, 61.94 meters [203-2] (career best); 7, Daniel Reynolds, 59.44 meters [195-0].

Triple jump—3, Derrick Nwagwu, 14.99 meters [49-2 ½]; 4, Brock Voth, 14.55 meters [47-9]; 6, Joss Linse, 13.66 meters [44-9 ¾].

High jump—2, Jourdaine Cerenil, 1.67 meters [5-5 ¾].