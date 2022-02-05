Gordon-Rushville boys hold off Bridgeport for title, Bridgeport girls run away with WTC title.

There was plenty of exciting action in the championship and third-place games of the Western Trails Conference tournament Saturday at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace.

The Gordon-Rushville boys and Bridgeport girls captured WTC conference championships with games that had different outcomes.

The Bridgeport girls had an early battle with Gordon-Rushville in the girl’s title tilt, but a late first-quarter run and then a 17-0 run to open the second quarter gave Bridgeport their second consecutive title with a 71-21 win over the Mustangs.

The boy’s championship was a different type of a game as Gordon-Rushville had a 9-point lead on Bridgeport only to watch the Bulldogs come storming back. The Mustangs held on to earn the thrilling 52-51 win.

The girls’ title was the second straight for Bridgeport senior Natalie Keenan-Vergil, who said it feels good to get the win at Cougar Palace after winning the title a year ago at Bridgeport. She said they played well in getting the win.