Gordon-Rushville boys hold off Bridgeport for title, Bridgeport girls run away with WTC title.

There was plenty of exciting action in the championship and third-place games of the Western Trails Conference tournament Saturday at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace.
The Gordon-Rushville boys and Bridgeport girls captured WTC conference championships with games that had different outcomes.
The Bridgeport girls had an early battle with Gordon-Rushville in the girl’s title tilt, but a late first-quarter run and then a 17-0 run to open the second quarter gave Bridgeport their second consecutive title with a 71-21 win over the Mustangs.
The boy’s championship was a different type of a game as Gordon-Rushville had a 9-point lead on Bridgeport only to watch the Bulldogs come storming back. The Mustangs held on to earn the thrilling 52-51 win.
The girls’ title was the second straight for Bridgeport senior Natalie Keenan-Vergil, who said it feels good to get the win at Cougar Palace after winning the title a year ago at Bridgeport. She said they played well in getting the win.
“I feel total joy. I feel so happy for us because we are playing so good and doing everything that we need to do,” Keenan-Vergil said. “Our defense was spot on and our offense was great. We played together and we played as a family. We have been struggling lately, but the way we are playing now is how we are going to keep playing.”
Keenan-Vergil said for most of the team, this is the first time playing on the Cougar Palace floor and they did well. For her, this is the part of the season she loves.
“For me, this is my favorite part of the season. We are finally playing as a family and every single one of us is like a sister,” Keenan-Vergil said. “I am so proud of our younger girls. Most of the girls we play are sophomores and this is the first time they played on this floor and they gave their best.”
The girls’ championship started with Gordon-Rushville leading 4-0 and later 6-4 on an AJae McKimmey bucket. After that, Olivia Loomis-Goltl took over, scoring seven points to help Bridgeport lead 20-10 after one quarter.
The second quarter saw Bridgeport run off 17 straight to open the quarter on buckets by Brooklyn Mohrman and Keenan-Vergil to lead 37-10. The Bulldogs led 46-14 at halftime.
The second half saw Bridgeport lead 60-19 after three quarters and then outscored the Mustangs 11-2 in the final quarter.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl led Bridgeport with 23 points followed by her sister Ruthie Loomis-Goltl with 16, while Keenan-Vergil had 11.
The boys’ championship was a tight contest. The first quarter saw Gordon-Rushville take a 10-7 lead on a 3-pointers by Keenan Schwarting and led 15-9 before Bridgeport hit two free throws. The Mustangs led 15-11 after one.
The second quarter saw Bridgeport grab an 18-17 lead on back-to-back treys from Holden Schultz and Braxten Swires. The lead see-sawed back and forth until Swires hit two free throws with 40 seconds to play to give Bridgeport a 26-25 lead at halftime.
The third quarter was all Gordon-Rushville as the Mustangs went on a 12-2 run to lead 37-28 and led 43-35 after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw the Mustangs lead 49-40 on a bucket by Ellis Livingston and seemed to be in control. Bridgeport came storming back to cut the deficit to two points on a Swires trey with 1:30 to play. Jace Nelson answered with a bucket with a minute to play. The Mustangs led 52-49 on a free throw by P.J. Lynch with 31.8 seconds. Bridgeport’s Kason Loomis hit a bucket with 3.2 seconds to cut the lead to one, but Gordon-Rushville ran out the clock to get the win 52.-52.
Gordon-Rushville was led by Livingston with 15 points. He was the only Mustang in double figures.
Swires led Bridgeport with 19 points followed by Mason Nichols with 15.
The consolation games were also competitive. The girls’ third place game saw Mitchell’s Macey Bosard hit a shot with 10 seconds in the game and then Mitchell played tough defense to hold off Bayard from getting a last-second tying or winning shot for the 42-40 win.
The boys’ third-place game was competitive toward the end as Mitchell fought back from a deficit, but the Bayard Tigers held strong to earn the 59-55 win for third place.
Girls Championship
Gordon-Rushville 10 4 5 2 – 21
Bridgeport 20 26 14 11 – 71
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
McKinley Grover 7, Haley Johnson 7, AJae McKimmey 2, Rylie Shultz 2, Tessa Hurlburt 2, Trinity Taylor 1.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 23, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 16, Brooklyn Mohrman 14, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 11, Ellie Cline 4, Paige Schmunk 3.
Boys Championship
Bridgeport 11 15 9 16 – 51
Gordon-Rushville 15 10 18 9 – 52
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 19, Mason Nichols 15, Kolby Lussetto 7, Evan Hill 5, Holden Shultz 3, Kason Loomis 2.
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Ellis Livingston 15, Carter Anderson 7, Logan Daringer 7, P.J. Lynch 7, Jace Nelson 6, Donovan Fillmore 5, Keenan Schwarting 5.
Girls Consolation
Mitchell 6 10 17 9 -- 42
Bayard 11 12 12 5 -- 40
MITCHELL
Marjie Schmitt 12, Elena Guzman 6, Jacque Bowles 5, Caani Banks 5, Grace Martin 4, Tegan Martin 2, Janey Wurdeman 2, Macey Bosard 2.
BAYARD
Lexi Fiscus 20, Tayley Streeks 9, Joslyn Hopkins 5, Dani Harter 3, Danika Hassel 2, Kierra Miller 1.
Boys Consolation
Mitchell 13 10 13 19 -- 55