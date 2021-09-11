Gordon-Rushville holds off Mitchell

The majority of the damage was handed out in the second quarter when Anderson threw for two touchdowns of 72 yards and 53 yards on back-to-back possessions to extend the lead to 23-7 with 9:40 to go in the half. Anderson hit Jace Freeseman for 72 yards before throwing a strike to Beau Child for 53 yards, respectively.

Kuxhausen praised his team for fighting back after being down early on in the contest. However, he believes the bye week may have worked against the Tigers.

"That's one thing where I have to give our kids credit. They could have easily checked it in when we were down," he said. "We just weren't ready to go. We didn't play last week and it definitely showed this week. Whatever we did during the bye week didn't work. We didn't know how to respond from it. It was not the right formula. We were not ready to play football tonight."

Reisig answered again with 7:36 to play in the half on a 35-yard pass to Hayden Umble, pulling the Tigers to within nine points, 23-14.

Starting on his own 27, though, Anderson slammed his way for 50 yards to the Mitchell 23 before calling his own number on a four-yard scramble and put seven more on the board with 4:28 left in the half.