Gordon-Rushville roars past Morrill Lions

MORRILL – There was a lot of youth on the court at Morrill High School Tuesday night when the Gordon-Rushville volleyball team traveled to face Morrill with four seniors, three on Gordon-Rushville and one on Morrill, taking to the court in the final regular season game for both teams before sub-districts next week.

For Morrill, it was parents’ night and senior recognition for Morrill’s lone senior Katrina Kohel and while there was a lot of emotion on Kohel’s final time playing volleyball at Morrill, she realized that her team did play well despite falling in straight sets to the Mustangs 25-15, 25-20, 25-18.

“I thought we played really well today,” Kohel, the lone Morrill senior, said. “I think a lot of it was we weren’t talking to each other on the court and that is really a big part of this game and something we need to work on going into sub-districts next week.”

Kohel said this was a back and forth game and they competed better in the second and third sets.

“It was really a back and forth game and I am not going to lie about that,” Kohel said. “Our communication broke down and that’s what ultimately made us lose this game.”

Kohel said Tuesday night was really emotional for her but she got through it.

“It was emotional for sure,” Kohel said as she was holding back the tears. “It was energetic. It was a lot to take in at once for sure. But I will never forget (about my time at Morrill). This team is a big part of my life and I don’t know what I am going to do next year.”

Gordon-Rushville coach Kim Turnbull-Campbell said they played well in getting the win as they head to sub-districts next week in Bayard.

“I feel pretty comfortable with how we played tonight,” Turnbull-Campbell said. “We wanted to come out and get things done and keep the tempo quick and I thought we did that.”

Turnbull-Campbell did say that there was a lot of youth on the court tonight which could be a good indication of what next year will be like for not only her Mustang team, but Morrill as well.

“There was a lot of youth on the floor tonight on both sides of the net,” the Mustang coach said. “We just have to be ready for whatever is coming our way. I was just glad to get several girls out there and they all came ready to play.”

The match started as Gordon-Rushville freshman libero Addison Slama served four points for a 4-0 lead. The Mustangs pushed the lead to 12-5 on two points from Emma Martins and then led 15-6 on two more points from Slama.

Morrill sliced the lead to 15-10 as Kohel had a kill and then Katelyn Walker had three points including two aces. Gordon-Rushville’s Riley Shultz followed with two points to put the Mustangs up 18-10. Morrill’s Lexie Gibson had two points to bring the Lions to 19-14, but a sideout and then three points from Skye Tausan made it 23-14 and the Mustangs won the first set on a Reaghan Shultz kill and then the senior had an ace serve for the 25-15 win.

The second set saw Gordon-Rushville jump to a 4-1 lead and led 12-7 on two Martins points. Morrill came back to cut the lead to one at 17-16 on a Mersaydez Carrizales point and later at 21-20 on a Kohel kill. The Mustangs got a sideout and Haley Johnson served the final three points for the 25-20 win.

Slama started the third set with three straight points only to watch Morrill’s libero Gibson get two points to tie the set at 5-5. Gordon-Rushville went up 18-11 on three Johnson points and led 21-14 on a point by Reaghan Shultz. Gordon-Rushville won the third set and match on a point by Riley Shultz.

Both teams will be back in action next week at sub-districts. Gordon-Rushville will be at Bayard for the C2-12 tournament while Morrill will be in the D1-12 sub-districts.

Turnbull-Campbell said now that the regular season is over, the important part of the season is upon them.

“We just talked about that in the locker room that it is now go-time and records go out the window and it is whoever shows up and ready to play on the right night,” she said. “We have been practicing hard and playing hard, and playing some great competition. We had a really rough stretch of not really playing well and a rough stretch of very good competition the last few weeks; that is really prepping us and getting us ready to go.”