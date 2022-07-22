Gordon tops Bridgeport to open Class C Area Tournament

GORDON – The Sheridan County Security First Regulators opened the Class C, Area 7 tournament with an impressive win over the Bridgeport Bombers 13-5 on Friday.

The Regulators earned the win by scoring in five of the six innings and pounding out 12 hits as they move into the second round and a date with top-seeded Imperial at 7 p.m. Saturday. Bridgeport falls to an elimination game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Hershland. Hershland fell to Valentine 16-2.

The championship is slated for Tuesday with the winner advancing to state, taking place July 30 through Aug. 3 state tournament in Wisner.

The Regulators struck first as Jace Freeseman walked, went to third on a passed ball and scored on a Junebug Walking sacrifice fly for the 1-0 lead.

Bridgeport came right back to tie the game in the top of the second as Johnny Vargas was hit by a pitch and scored on an error by the catcher for the 1-1 tie.

Sheridan County responded with four in the bottom of the third and one in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.

The third saw Tegan Synder double followed by Freeseman getting plunked by a pitch. After an out, Tyler Johnson walked to load the bases. Louie Wilson singled to score two for a 3-1 lead. Next batter, Aydon McDonald doubled to plate two more for the 5-1 lead.

The fourth inning saw Freeseman blast a solo home run for the 6-1 lead.

Bridgeport answered with three in the fifth. Ethan Eckhardt started things after being hit by a pitch followed by a single by Scout Gamble. Pinch runner Nick Weibert scored on a ground out for one run and then Vargas tripled to plate two more to make the score 6-4.

The Regulators came right back with two more in the bottom of the frame as Sheridan County loaded the bases with two outs. Snyder singled to score one run and Logan Slama scored on a passed ball for the 8-4 lead.

The Bombers added another run in the fifth as Matt Monheiser singled and scored on an Eckhardt groundball error.

The Regulators kept scoring, adding more runs in the sixth. Walking and Johnson led off with singles. Walking scored on an outfield error and then Johnson followed to make it 10-5. On the next batter, McDonald ripped a triple to score Marcus Stouffer and then Traiton Starr scored McDonald on an error to make it 12-5. Starr scored the final run on a sacrifice fly by Snyder.

Bridgeport finished with three hits in the game while the Regulators had nine hits.

Bridgeport saw hits from Gamble, Montgomery Brown, and Vargas.

Sheridan County was led by McDonald with three hits including a triple, three RBIs, and a run scored. Snyder, Johnson, and Wilson each had two hits. Wilson and Snyder each had two RBIs.

Bridgeport 010 031 - 5 4 5

Sheridan County 104 125 - 13 12 3

WP-Aydon McDonald

LP-Montgomery Brown

2B-Tegan Snyder (Sheridan County)

3B-Aydon McDonald (Sheridan County), Johnny Vargas (Bridgeport)

HR-Jace Freeseman (Sheridan County)