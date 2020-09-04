Grand Island Northwest tops Gering, 43-3

The Gering Bulldogs kept it close in the first half against the Grand Island Northwest Vikings, trailing 17-3 going into halftime of their game on Friday, Sept. 4 in Gering.
“I thought we played extremely well in the first half,” Gering coach Danny O’Boyle said. “We still made some mistakes, but overall we moved the ball really well. Northwest is a good football team. For us to come out and play them 17-3 at the half, we’re very pleased with that first half.”
The Vikings, though, exploded for 26 second half points to go away with the 43-3 win.
The Vikings’ Austin Cooley caught a touchdown pass from Sam Hartman with 4:48 left in the third quarter to give GINW the 24-3 lead. Cooley scored again with 25.1 second left in the third to extend the Viking lead to 31-3.
After a Viking field goal, Grand Island returned a punt for a touchdown for the 43-3 win.
O’Boyle said his team has improved since its week one loss to Torrington.
“We were a little more consistent (running the ball) this week,” O’Boyle said. “We still have a lot of things that we have to clean up. We knew going into the season that running the ball was something we were going to have to be able to do this year, and that first half showed it. We did a lot of good things.”
O’Boyle said running the ball will be a key to his team improving this season, but they do still have some work to do on that aspect of their game.
“(Eli Thompson and Tyler Garrett) ran hard for most of the night. There were still times where we are tiptoeing and we need to just get downhill, but our ball security was a lot better this week, but we still need to clean it up.”
O’Boyle said he was proud of his team for not giving up.
“We never accept losing. We’ve got to tolerate it for the next week and learn from it. We have to get ready to go because we have a good Hastings team (next Friday),” he said. “We’ve been telling the guys all week that good enough is not good enough. We’ve got to find a way to push ourselves to that next gear and push ourselves over the top. We’ve got to find a way to get that out of our guys and keep moving forward.
“We just have to keep these guys healthy and we have to keep taking steps forward one day at a time. It’s going to take time. We understand that, but the sense of urgency has got to be better.”
