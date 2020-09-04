Grand Island Northwest tops Gering, 43-3

O’Boyle said running the ball will be a key to his team improving this season, but they do still have some work to do on that aspect of their game.

“(Eli Thompson and Tyler Garrett) ran hard for most of the night. There were still times where we are tiptoeing and we need to just get downhill, but our ball security was a lot better this week, but we still need to clean it up.”

O’Boyle said he was proud of his team for not giving up.

“We never accept losing. We’ve got to tolerate it for the next week and learn from it. We have to get ready to go because we have a good Hastings team (next Friday),” he said. “We’ve been telling the guys all week that good enough is not good enough. We’ve got to find a way to push ourselves to that next gear and push ourselves over the top. We’ve got to find a way to get that out of our guys and keep moving forward.

“We just have to keep these guys healthy and we have to keep taking steps forward one day at a time. It’s going to take time. We understand that, but the sense of urgency has got to be better.”

