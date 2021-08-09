Haley Holzworth competed in All-Star Tournament as final H.S. Event

On June 28 and 29, the Nebraska Lions held their 19th Annual High School Senior All-Star Golf Tournament, which was held at the Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney. One of the athletes to participate was Scottsbluff High School graduate Haley Holzworth.
The Nebraska Lions event began in 2002 as a youth-oriented project and to date, over 700 young All-Star golfers have competed. To participate in this tournament, athletes needed to receive an invite from the Nebraska Lions.
“I’d say they reached out to me in April, maybe late spring,” Holzworth said. “I guess I played for the Lions tournament when I was younger.”
This tournament featured 14 girls and 15 boys, all seniors, who finished in the top 15 girls and top 12 boys of their respective classes at the State High School Golf Championships this past year.
“It was a lot of fun and there was a lot of good competition,” Holzworth said. “I made some great friends and I actually got to play with the girl I tied at state with, so that was pretty cool.”
That athlete was recent York High School graduate Riley Stuhr, whom Holzworth tied for eighth with at the state championship with a score of 180. In the All-Star tournament, Holzworth finished fourth with 173 and Stuhr was right behind with a 174.
With this event being focused on family, athletes were allowed to have family members as their caddies while other family and friends were allowed to follow the athletes as they made their way around the course.
“I chose my mom to be my caddie, which is funny because she doesn’t know anything about golf so she was basically just an extra pair of legs,” Holzworth said. “I love her and she kept me cool in my hard moments.”
Just like most athletes, Holzworth is taking what she has learned these last four years and from the tournament with her as she prepares to compete collegiately.
“With the experience that I gained through the four years, it’s definitely going to be difficult to conquer those courses that are so hard but I definitely can do it,” Holzworth said. “I’m thankful to all my coaches over the years and they’ve really helped me. So I wouldn’t say I’m overly confident, but I’m pretty confident because that course was pretty tough.”
Holzworth will be attending Sweet Briar College this fall in Sweet Briar, Virginia. As classes begin soon and she gets set to leave this week, she looks to the bright future ahead.
“I’m so excited for the team I am going to. There are a lot of good girls on there and I know we are all going to be great friends. I’m also excited to see how God works in my life these next four years,” Holzworth said. “Looking back to freshman year, just seeing how God works in my life, it’s crazy, it’s insane and I’m just excited to see what happens in the future.”
She will be majoring in engineering once classes begin on June 19.