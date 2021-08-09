Haley Holzworth competed in All-Star Tournament as final H.S. Event

“I chose my mom to be my caddie, which is funny because she doesn’t know anything about golf so she was basically just an extra pair of legs,” Holzworth said. “I love her and she kept me cool in my hard moments.”

Just like most athletes, Holzworth is taking what she has learned these last four years and from the tournament with her as she prepares to compete collegiately.

“With the experience that I gained through the four years, it’s definitely going to be difficult to conquer those courses that are so hard but I definitely can do it,” Holzworth said. “I’m thankful to all my coaches over the years and they’ve really helped me. So I wouldn’t say I’m overly confident, but I’m pretty confident because that course was pretty tough.”

Holzworth will be attending Sweet Briar College this fall in Sweet Briar, Virginia. As classes begin soon and she gets set to leave this week, she looks to the bright future ahead.

“I’m so excited for the team I am going to. There are a lot of good girls on there and I know we are all going to be great friends. I’m also excited to see how God works in my life these next four years,” Holzworth said. “Looking back to freshman year, just seeing how God works in my life, it’s crazy, it’s insane and I’m just excited to see what happens in the future.”

She will be majoring in engineering once classes begin on June 19.