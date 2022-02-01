Halley scores 26, Torrington tops Gering girls while boys top Trailblazers

Greeley led Gering in scoring with 27 points. Van Anne chipped in 12 points while Howard and Uriah Ybarra had eight points.

Torrington was led by Kieser Wolfe with 18 points followed by Ben Firminhac with 12.

The girl’s contest was one where Gering started strong but Torrington picked up the defense and came back.

Torrington head coach Jeff Halley said his team played well after starting slow.

“I felt like we started really slow and sluggish, but once we got our pressure up and some fast temp, that suited our type of game way better,” Halley said. “Our defense was huge tonight. Gering is a good disciplined athletic team, and I really felt like we got them out f their game.”

Gering head coach Steve Land said his team started well, but then couldn’t get shots to fall.