Halley scores 26, Torrington tops Gering girls while boys top Trailblazers

TORRINGTON, Wyo. -- Torrington’s Reece Halley, who scored her 1,000th career point a couple weeks ago, poured in 26 points, and helped the Trailblazers girls basketball team register a 63-49 win over Gering Tuesday evening in Torrington, Wyoming.
The Gering boys received 27 points from Max Greeley as the Bulldogs evened their record at 8-8 with a 67-50 win over Torrington in the late game on Tuesday.
“The start of the fourth quarter we didn’t play our best,” Gering coach Kyle Cotton. “The game was odd; it didn’t have a flow, but we kept the flow and overall, I was pleased with how we played.”
The Gering boys trailed just once in the contest when Torrington took a 7-5 lead on a 3-pointer in the first quarter. After that, the Bulldogs scored eight straight including 3-pointers from Jackson Howard and Tyler Garrett and led 16-11 after one.
The second quarter was close as Gering held a 20-19 lead. The Bulldogs came back to go on an 11-0 run on two 3-pointers from Jacob Van Anne and a trey by Greeley to lead 31-19 and led 33-23 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Gering lead 46-38 as both teams entered the fourth. It was the fourth that saw the Trailblazers cut the lead to four, 46-42. Gering rebounded on a 9-2 run including a trey by Howard and four points from Greeley to lead 55-44. Gering closed out the game on a 6-0 run.
Greeley led Gering in scoring with 27 points. Van Anne chipped in 12 points while Howard and Uriah Ybarra had eight points.
Torrington was led by Kieser Wolfe with 18 points followed by Ben Firminhac with 12.
The girl’s contest was one where Gering started strong but Torrington picked up the defense and came back.
Torrington head coach Jeff Halley said his team played well after starting slow.
“I felt like we started really slow and sluggish, but once we got our pressure up and some fast temp, that suited our type of game way better,” Halley said. “Our defense was huge tonight. Gering is a good disciplined athletic team, and I really felt like we got them out f their game.”
Gering head coach Steve Land said his team started well, but then couldn’t get shots to fall.
“We got off to a really good start with an 8-0 lead, then they threw that 1-2-1 press at us and we weren’t organized and turned the ball over and they scored,” Land said. “They took the lead and had a lead at halftime. We did a nice job of organizing our press-breaker. We had some transition points and cut it to five, but they just hit shots down the stretch and we just couldn’t get a defensive stop.”
Halley said the game was intense between two good teams.
“It is always a good battle between us and Gering and tonight was no exception,” he said. “Both teams made some runs at different times. We were fortunate to have our couple big surges when it really counted.”
Land said Torrington’s Reece Halley is a solid ballplayer and they couldn’t control her.
“Physically she is tough,” Land said. “She had 26 points and at times I thought we played her pretty well and at times she got shots to hit. She had a three late in the game and sort of iced it for them.”
Gering started the game leading 8-0 and led 11-2 after a Sydnee Winkler bucket. Torrington came storming back, going on a 15-1 run to lead 17-12 after one quarter.
The second quarter saw the score tied at 18-18 on a Winkler bucket with 3:48 to play. After that, the Trailblazers held Gering scoreless while they scored 10 straight, including a Marissa Morehouse 3-pointer with 8 seconds in the half to lead 28-18 at intermission.
The third quarter saw Torrington jump to a 15-point lead at 39-24 on back-to-back Halley buckets and then a Morehouse bucket. Torrington led 44-30 after three periods.
The fourth quarter was intense as Gering found the offense, but at the same time, they couldn’t stop Torrington. Gering cut the Torrington lead to six, 48-42 on an Anaveah Rios bucket. The teams traded buckets and the Bulldogs trailed 52-46 on a Nickie Todd bucket and then later cut the lead to five points, 54-49 on a Gabby Moreno bucket. After that, it was all Torrington as the Trailblazers' AJ West hit a bucket and then Halley nailed a 3-pointer for a 59-49 lead to get the win.
Shooting was the difference as Torrington buried four treys while Gering didn’t have a 3-pointer. Both teams shot well from the free-throw line. Torrington was 19-of-32 from the charity stripe while Gering was 15-of-24.
Torrington had two in double figures as Halley scored 26 points, including going 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. West also had 13 points while Morehouse and Mattie Jones each had nine points.
Gering had three in double figures. Winkler led the way with 12 points followed by Moreno with 11 and Todd with 10.
Gering will be back in action this weekend when they host Sidney on Friday and then Wheatland, Wyoming, on Saturday.
Torrington, who has won four straight, will travel to Buffalo on Saturday.
Girl’s Game
Gering (9-8) 12 6 12 19 -- 49
Torrington (9-7) 17 9 16 19 – 63
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 12, Gabby Moreno 11, Nickie Todd 10, Anaveah Rios 8, Neveah Hrasky 4, Carleigh Pszanka 4.
TORRINGTON
Reece Halley 26, AJ West 13, Marissa Morehouse 9, Mattie Jones 9, Taryn Stokes 4, Kayla Dreiling 2.
Boy’s Game
Gering (8-8) 16 17 13 21 – 67
Torrington (5-11) 11 12 15 12 – 50
GERING
Max Greeley 27, Jacob Van Anne 12, Jackson Howard 8, Uriah Ybarra 8, Tyler Garrett 7, Kaden Bohnsack 4.
TORRINGTON
Kieser Wolfe 18, Ben Firminhac 12, Ryan Baker 6, Deagan Keith 5, Adam Bartlett 4, Cole Parriott 3, Skyler Sargent 2.