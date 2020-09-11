Hastings tops Gering, 45-0

Hastings struck first as Trevor Sullivan scored the first two touchdowns for the Tigers. Sullivan went in from 5 yards out with 7:30 to play in the first quarter to make it 7-0. Sullivan made it 14-0 with 3:21 left in the opening quarter on a 1-yard run.

The second quarter saw Hastings score three times, all pass completions from quarter Jarrett Synek. The first one was a 15-yard reception to Carson Shoemaker with 11:26 in the quarter to make it 21-0.

Synek then hooked up with Braden Kalvelage on a 25-yard reception to make it 28-0. Hastings closed out the scoring in the second half when Synek hit Shoemaker on a 70-yard reception for the 35-0 halftime lead.

Hastings scored just 10 points in the third quarter. The first score came as Kalvelage took the kickoff 87 yards to paydirt for the 42-0 lead.

Hastings closed out the scoring as Menke booted a 32-yard field goal with 2:57 left in the third for the 45-0 lead.

Gering had some nice plays on the opening drive of the game and then later Turner Ray had an interception toward the end of the first half to thwart a Hastings drive.