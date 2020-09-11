Hastings tops Gering, 45-0

HASTINGS – Hastings, ranked third in Class B (Omaha World Herald), put up 350 yards of total offense to roll to a 45-0 win over Gering on Fridayl
Gering coach Danny O’Boyle said his team didn’t show up to play against a good Hastings team.
“We did not play well at all,” O’Boyle said. “I am disappointed in our effort and our desire to play tonight. I though we were timid and laid down. The product we put on the field tonight does not represent Gering the right way.”
Friday’s contest saw the Bulldogs have some good plays against a strong Hastings defense, but Gering couldn’t sustain drives and turning the ball over to a high-octane Tiger offense. O’Boyle said sustaining drives is critical for the Bulldogs.
“We couldn’t consistently move the ball offensively,” he said. “Their interior defensive line gave us fits all night and we reverted back to some old, bad habits at times. It’s critical to be able to build off of big plays. We’re not the type of team that can rely on big plays to carry us.”
O’Boyle did say that Hastings is a good ball club.
“Hastings is a very good football team,” O’Boyle said. “Tonight was a very humbling loss. We, as coaches, will make sure that representing Gering the right way is emphasized this week and every week going forward.”
Hastings struck first as Trevor Sullivan scored the first two touchdowns for the Tigers. Sullivan went in from 5 yards out with 7:30 to play in the first quarter to make it 7-0. Sullivan made it 14-0 with 3:21 left in the opening quarter on a 1-yard run.
The second quarter saw Hastings score three times, all pass completions from quarter Jarrett Synek. The first one was a 15-yard reception to Carson Shoemaker with 11:26 in the quarter to make it 21-0.
Synek then hooked up with Braden Kalvelage on a 25-yard reception to make it 28-0. Hastings closed out the scoring in the second half when Synek hit Shoemaker on a 70-yard reception for the 35-0 halftime lead.
Hastings scored just 10 points in the third quarter. The first score came as Kalvelage took the kickoff 87 yards to paydirt for the 42-0 lead.
Hastings closed out the scoring as Menke booted a 32-yard field goal with 2:57 left in the third for the 45-0 lead.
Gering had some nice plays on the opening drive of the game and then later Turner Ray had an interception toward the end of the first half to thwart a Hastings drive.
The Bulldogs closed out the game as Kaden Bohnsack helped led the Bulldogs on a long drive that moved the ball to within the 20-yard line, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get the ball in the endzone to end the game.
Gering finished with 117 yards on the ground and 49 yards in the air for their 166 yards of offense.
Hastings had just 82 yards on the ground while finishing with 186 yards in the air. Synek accounted for 176 of those passing yards. Hastings finished with 355 yards of total offense, including the 87-yard kickoff return.
Hastings moves to 4-0 on the season while Gering drops to 0-3. The Bulldogs return home to face Chadron on Friday. Hastings hits the road with a trip to Alliance next week. O’Boyle said his team will need to come ready to practice next week to get ready for a good Chadron team.
“It is very important that we come to practice with a sense of urgency and a fire underneath us this coming week,” he said. “Chadron is well coached and they’re going to play hard. We need intensity and urgency in practice.”
Gering (0-3) 0 0 0 0 – 0
Hastings (4-0) 14 21 10 0 – 0
First Quarter
H – Trevor Sullivan 5-yard run (Breyer Menke kick), 7:30, 7-0.
H – Sullivan 1-yard run (Menke kick), 3:21, 14-0.
Second Quarter
H – Carson Shoemaker 15-yard TD reception from Jarrett Synek (Menke kick), 11:26, 21-0.
H – Braden Kalvelage 25-yard TD reception from Synek (Menke kick), 9:10, 28-0.
H – Shoemaker 70-yard TD reception from Synek (Menke kick), 5:51, 35-0.
Third Quarter
H – Kalvelage 87-yard kickoff return (Menke kick), 11:49, 42-0.
H – Menke 32-yard field goal, 2:57, 45-0.
