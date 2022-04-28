Hay Springs, Crawford dominate PAC

In the Panhandle Athletic Conference track meet on Thursday, hosted by Morrill, two teams proved to be the cream of the crop as the Hay Springs boys and Crawford girls rose to the top.

After the Hawks, the Edgemont Moguls were second, followed by Morrill, Crawford, Hemingford, and Sioux County. On the girls side, the Lion girls finished in the runner-up spot, 21 points behind the Rams, followed by Hemingford, Sioux County, Edgemont, and Hay Springs.

In the meet, there were several highlight races, with both the boys and girls 3,200 meter runs being decided by passes in the last 100 meters of the race. The boys 4x400 meter relay and girl’s 100 meter dash were both decided by less than one second as well.

On the day, the Hay Springs Hawks proved to be the team to beat as they beat second place Edgemont by 50 points.

“I think that everyone performed really well today, they gave it their all today, we’ve been prepping all week,” Hay Springs coach Nichole Marcy said. “I think we knew that we had a chance of going out and winning it. They went out and you can tell they’ve been working hard, it showed on the track today.”

One factor that has been present more often than not this track season is that of inclement weather, which fortunately, did not affect the meet as there was warm weather, clear skies and no wind.

“It definitely helped. In the last couple meets, we’ve been fighting the wind and the cold, and this weather couldn’t have been any better,” Marcy said. “It really helped with our times and not getting hurt by pulling muscles in the cold, and I think it's a good step in the right direction.”

With this win, the Hawks hope to hit full stride and use their newfound confidence to finish off the year strong.

“I definitely think our juniors and seniors know what they are going to focus on now in our last two regular meets and districts. Our younger kids, we kind of threw some of them into some different positions today and they stepped up and competed, so I think they still have some options,” Marcy said. “We just have a few kids that we have to zero in on what they want to focus on for districts, but overall, we have a pretty good idea of who we are going to put where.”

To help propel the Hawks to a commanding win, 15 different personal or season bests were set by the Hay Springs boys’ athletes.

Both winning teams from the Panhandle Athletic Conference meet will be among the teams at the postponed Alliance Invite on Monday, May 2. Host school Morrill will be back in action Friday, May 6 in Bayard for the Bayard B-C-D meet.

Team Results

Girls - 1. Crawford, 128; 2. Morrill, 107; 3. Hemingford, 101; 4. Sioux County, 85; 5. Edgemont, 74; 6. Hay Springs, 2.

Boys - 1. Hay Springs, 146; 2. Edgemont, 96; 3. Morrill 94; 4. Crawford, 44; 5. Hemingford, 39; 6. Sioux County, 12.

Girls Results

100 meters - 1. Dalli Anders, CRAW 13.40; 2. Catherine Bryner, HEM 13.44; 3. Elizabeth Mayer, HEM 13.63; 4. Kinzley Hess, MOR 13.84; 5. Hannah Krein, 13.89; 6. Kyler Gortsema, CRAW 13.93; 7. Skylar Summers, CRAW 14.33; 8. Jackie Heisler, EDGE 14.54; 9. Abbey Nelson, HAY 15.62; 10. Brooklyn Brown, MOR 15.64.

200 meters - 1. Brooklin Hess, MOR 27.25; 2. Dalli Anders, CRAW 27.40; 3. Elizabeth Mayer 27.50; 4. Skylar Edmund, SC 28.32; 5. Natalie Barry, CRAW 31.39; 6. Carly Lemmon, CRAW 31.86; 7. Lauren Garner, HEM 32.32; 8. Kinzley Hess, MOR 33.08; 9. Addison Neville, EDGE 33.55; 10. Abbey Nelson, HAY 33.91; 11. Hadley Hollenbeck, EDGE 36.11; 12. Elia Brien, HAY 36.19; 13. Kristin Moegelvang, EDGE 38.07.

400 meters - 1. Brooklin Hess, MOR 1:02.03; 2. Skylar Edmund, SC 1:03.16; 3. Bridget Neville, EDGE 1:03.28; 4. Kylah Vogel, CRAW 1:04.93; 5 Kiera Brennan, CRAW 1:06.14; 6. Tavian Urban, EDGE 1:06.69; 7. Skylar Summers, CRAW 1:08.27; 8. Lauren Garner, HEM 1:12.86; 9. Samantha Toof, HAY 1:16.1:16.66; 10. Brooklyn Brown, MOR 1:18.48; 11. Hally Johnson, HAY 1:19.19.

800 meters - 1. Kiera Brennan, CRAW 2:36.51; 2. Britney Klein, SC 2:38.32; 3. Destiny Hanson, HEM 2:48; 4. Cecilia Barron, MOR 2:50.09; 5. Bridget Neville, EDGE 2:54.94; 6. Madison Swanson, CRAW 3:00.63; 7. Justine Wilkinson, MOR 3:23.29; 8. Elia Brien, HAY 3:29.72.

1600 meters - 1. Autumn Edwards, MOR 6:09.32; 2. Paityn Homan, CRAW 6:14.04; 3. Carlye Kresl, HEM 6:21.15; 4. Britney Klein, SC 6:21.17; 5. Madison Swanson; CRAW 6:32.94; 6. Rebecca Reece, SC 6:41.49; 7. Jessica Wilkinson, 7:02.99.

3200 meters - 1. Carlye Kresl, HEM 12:49.95; 2. Cecilia Barron, MOR 12:50.52; 3. Paityn Homan, CRAW 13:12.52; 4. Rebecca Reece, SC 14:20.48; 5. Olivia Ellstrom, EDGE 16:11.68.

100 meter hurdles - 1. Morgan Peterson, EDGE 16.71; 2. Aurora Hinman, HEM 18.10; 3. Kyndall Sprauge, MOR, 18.10; 4. Broookelynn Warner, HEM 18.39; 5. Tavian Urban, EDGE 18.59; 6. Lexis Gibson, MOR 19.52; 7. Samantha Toof, HAY 21.31; 8. Hally Johnson, HAY 21.33; 9. Avree Blair, MOR 21.52; 10. Abbey Nelson, HAY 21.98.

300 meter hurdles - 1. Morgan Peterson, EDGE 47.90; 2. Kylah Vogel, CRAW 50.07; 3. Kailey Klein, SC 50.99; 4. Aurora Hinman, HEM 53.16; 5. Brookelynn Warner, HEM 56.65; 6.Lexis Gibson, MOR 58.28; 7. Avree Blair, MOR 1:04.77; 8. Mackenzie Hollenbeck, EDGE 1:10.81.

4x100 meter relay - 1. Hemingford, 53.65; 2. Crawford, 53.93; 3. Edgemont, 55.06; 4. Morrill, 55.38

4x400 meter relay - 1. Crawford, 4:19.32; 2. Sioux County, 4:27; 3. Hemingford 4:34; 4. Edgemont, 4:38.34; 5. Morrill, 4:55.53.

4x800 - 1. Crawford, 11:21.47; 2. Sioux County, 12:02.83; 3. Morrill, 12:45.45; 4. Edgemont, 12:45.59.

Shot Put - 1. Hannah Wasserburger, CRAW 30’8; 2. Carly Lemmon, CRAW 30’6; 3. Katelyn Ott, MOR 28’9; 4. Hadley Hollenbeck, EDGE 28’7; 4. Hannah Rudloff, SC 28’7; 6. Kyra Jesperson, HEM 27’9; 7. Samantha Toof, HAY 27’7; 8. Kristine Moegelvang, EDGE 25’11; 8. Isabell Gomez, HEM 25’11; 10. Rachel Krein, SC 25’2; 11. Elia Brein, HAY 22’7; 12. Abbey Nelson, HAY 21’7.

Discus - 1. Katelyn Ott, MOR 90’6; 2. Isabell Gomez, HEM 86’1; 3. Hadley Hollenbeck, EDGE 86’1; 4. Carly Lemmon, CRAW 85’6; 5. Hannah Wasserburger, CRAW 76’8; 6. Rachel Krein, SC 76’4; 7. Kyra Jespersen, HEM 75’11; 8. Hannah Rudloff, SC 70’4; 9. Mackenzie Hollenbeck, EDGE 68’8; 10. Samantha Toof, HAY 66’1; 11. Elia Brien, HAY 60’1.

High Jump - 1. Hannah Krein, SC 4’8; 2. Kailey Klein, SC 4’6; 3. Addison Neville, EDGE 4’4; 4. Olivia Ellstron, 4’2; 5. Hally Johnson, HAY 4’2; 6. Elizabeth Henderson, MOR 4’0; 7. Kyndall Sprague, MOR 4’0; 8. Tianna Clark 3’10

Pole Vault - 1. Catherine Bryner, HEM 7’0.

Long Jump - 1. Skylar Edmund, SC 15’1.75; 2. Kinzley Hess, MOR 14’9.75; 3. Aurora Hinman, HEM 14’5.75; 4. Kyler Gortsema, CRAW 14’2; 5. Kyndall Sprauge, 13’11.5; 6. Natalie Barry, CRAW 13’9.75; 7. Destiny Hanson, HEM 13’8.5; 8. Skylar Summers, CRAW 13’7.5; 9. Hannah Krein, SC 13’6.25; 10. Jackie Heisler, EDGE 12’10.5; 11. Hally Johnson, HAY 12’3; 11. Rachel Krein, SC 12’3; 13. Elizabeth Henderson, MOR 11’0.5; 14. Breana Specht, HEM 11’0.

Triple Jump - 1. Kyndall Sprauge, MOR 31’0; 2. Natalie Barry, CRAW 28’8; 3. Olivia Ellstrom, EDGE 26’1.5; 4. Elizabeth Henderson, MOR 25’5.5; 5. Mackenzie Hollenbeck 25’2.5.

Boys Results

100 meters - 1. Ryker Howell, EDGE 11.58; 2, Braden Peterson, EDGE 11.77; 3. Kyser Lewis, MOR 12.13; 4. Gage Mintken, HAY 12.17; 5. Daniel Kohel, MOR 12.50; 6. Cody Rathjen, HEM 12.60; 7. Michael Morgan, MOR 12.65; 8. Jadon Skavdahl, SC 13.26; 9. Jordyn Anderson, HAY 13.26; 10. William Skavdahl, SC 13.42; 11. Jarhett Anderson, HAY 13.57; 12. Nathan Randolph, HEM 15.05; 13. Landon Heisler, EDGE 15.55.

200 - Ryker Howell, EDGE 23.80; 2. Gage Mintken, HAY 24.29; 3. Logan Decoste, HAY 24.61; 4. Kyser Lewis, MOR 24.72; 5. Dylan Raymer, HAY 25.68; 6. Cody Rathjen, HEM 26.33; 7. Jadon Skavdahl, SC 27.65; 8. J.J Ostenson, EDGE 29.94; 9. Nathan Randolph, HEM 31.42; 10. Landon Heisler, EDGE 33.79.

400 - 1. Logan Decoste, HAY 55.51; 2. Ty Bradym CRAW 56.05; 3. John Heisler, EDGE 56.42; 4. Wes Jacobs, HAY 57.09; 5. Cutter Scott, HAY 1:00.76; 6. Cody Rathjen, HAY 1:01.27; 7. Jadon Skavdahl, SC 1:01.87; 8. Justin Haskins, MOR 1:04.84.

800 - 1. Camryn Chapman, MOR 2:17.93; 2. Keaton Darrow, EDGE 2:22.09; 3. Jarhett Anderson, HAY 2:22.73; 4. Dustin Brien, HAY 2:23.99; 5. Aiden Benda, HEM 2:29.93; 6. Jared Leite, EDGE 2:56.77.

1600 - 1. Wes Jacobs, HAY 5:05.97; 2. Ty Brady, CRAW 5:08.62; 3. Kolton Darrow, EDGE 5:29.34; 4. Keaton Darrow, EDGE 5:34.76; 5. Justin Haskins, MOR 5:56.27; 6. Jarhett Anderson, HAY6:06.42; 7. J.J. Ostenson, EDGE 7:24.34.

3200 - 1. Koltno Darrow, EDGE 11:28.60; 2. Luke Ott, MOR 11:35.02; 3. Dustin Brien, HAY 11:55.23; 4. Zane Hunman, HEM 12:24.62; 5. Boady Hunter, HEM 12:30.44; 6. Jared Leite, EDGE 14:44.51.

110 meter hurdles - 1. Dylan Raymer, HAY 17.59; 2. Dylan Young HAY 19.82; 3. Jordyn Anderson, HAY 21.29.

300 hurdles - 1. Dylan Raymer, HAY 46.33; 2. Gage Mintken, HAY 48.66; 3. Jordyn Anderson, HAY 54.13; 4. Jared Leite, EDGE 1:01.42; 5. Conrad Seier, MOR 1:09.78

4x100 relay - 1. Morrill, 47.91; 2. Edgemont, 56.31.

4x400 relay - 1. Edgemont, 3:54.15; 2. Hay Springs, 3:54.46; 3. Hemingford, 4:19.70; 4. Morrill, 4:46.41.

4x800 relay - 1. Edgemont, 9:12.65; 2. Hay Springs, 9:32.05; 3. Hemingford, 10:19.99; 4. Morrill, 10:48.52.

Shot Put - 1. Hunter Wyland, HEM 43’3; 2. Michael Morgan, MOR 41’3; 3. Andon Pittman, MOR41’1; 4. Levi Van Beek, CRAW 38’9.5; 5. Michael Helmink, HEM 38’4; 6. Talen Huggett, CRAW 37’0; 7. Conrad Seier, MOR 35’3; 8. Carter Rudloff, CRAW 34’2; 9. Cooper Johnson, HAY 33’0; 10. Landon Heisler, EDGE 17’7.

Discus - 1. Michael Morgan, MOR 126’5; 2. Hunter Wyland, HEM 116’6; 3. Levi Van Beek, CRAW 114’5; 4. Logan Decoste, HAY 105’4; 5. Michael Helmink, HEM 99’11; 6. Carter Rudloff, CRAW 98’5; 7. Andon Pittman, MOR 98’3; 8. William Skavdahl, SC 94’3; 9. Talen Huggett, CRAW 93’2; 10. Jordyn Anderson, HAY 88’1; 11. Cooper Johnson, HAY 80’3.

High Jump - 1. Dylan Young, HAY 4’8; 2. William Skavdahl, SC 4’6; 3. Andon Pittman, MOR 4’6.

Long Jump - 1. Braden Peterson, EDGE 19’3.75; 2. Ty Brady, CRAW 18’3.5; 3. Daniel Kohel, MOR 17’10.75; 4. Jadon Skavdahl, SC 16’6.75; 5. Cutter Scott, HAY 15;7.25; 6. Dylan Young, HAY, 15’7; 7. John Heisler, EDGE 15’6; 8. William Skavdahl, SC 15’5.5

Triple Jump - 1. Daniel Kohel, MOR 36’10.25; 2. Ty Brady, CRAW 36’5; 3. Cutter Scott, HAY 34’11.25; Kylan Young, HAY 33’4.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

